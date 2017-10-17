BangkaPos/
Link LIVE STREAMING Manchester City Vs Napoli, Duel Penguasa

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/BolaSport.com
Para pemain Manchester City merayakan gol John Stones (5) ke gawang Feyenoord Rotterdam pada pertandingan fase grup di di Stadion De Kuip, Rabu (13/9/2017). 

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Pertandingan paling ditunggu di Group F Liga Champions Eropa 2017 adalah pertandingan antara Manchester City melawan Napoli. Pertandingan ini bisa disebut duel pemimpin liga domestik.

Seperti yang diketahui saat ini Manchester City sedang bertengger di puncak klasemen English Premiere League, sementara Napoli di Liga Serie A Italia.

Rabu (18/10/2017) dini hari, kedua tim akan bertemu. Manchester City akan berindak sebagai tuan rumah.

Berikut link LIVE STREAMING Manchester City Vs SSC Napoli:

LINK -- http://myfeed2all.eu/watch/585200/1/watch-manchester-city-vs-ssc-napoli.html

LINK -- http://streamsign.me/FirstRowSport/?title=Manchester City vs SSC Napoli

Mobil: http://m.nobartv.net/nonton/2017/10/18/12641/nonton-bareng-manchester-city-vs-napoli-liga-champions

