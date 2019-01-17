Westlife Comeback Usung Single Baru Berjudul 'Hello My Love'

BANGKAPOS.COM - Westlife merupakan sebuah grup vokal yang berasal dari Irlandia yang terkenal pada awal tahun 2000an.

Semua lagu mereka masih sering diputar hingga saat ini meski mereka memutuskan untuk berhenti berkarir pada tahun 2012 silam.

Penggemar dari pelantun lagu 'My Love' ini tak hanya berasal dari Irlandia dan Britania Raya saja, namun hampir di seluruh penjuru dunia.

Vakumnya grup beranggotakan 5 orang ini diawali setelah keluarnya salah satu anggota yakni, Brian.

Namun, jangan bersedih hati, karena sejak pertengahan tahun 2018 lalu, Westlife sudah mengumumkan bahwa mereka akan segera kembali sebagai grup vokal meski hanya beranggotakan 4 orang.

Dan hal itu dibuktikan dengan keluarnya single terbaru Westlife baru-baru ini. Single terbaru itu pun diberi judul 'Hello My Love'.

Dilansir dari www.independent.co.uk, lagu tersebut ditulis oleh penyanyi papan atas Ed Sheeran dan Steve Mac.

Berikut lirik lagu Hello My Love dari Westlife:

No one knows ‘bout the things that I've been through with you

There were times I'd drive you nearly mental

But when you're mad, you're still beautiful

And I know that I'm punchin' way above

So lucky that we fell in love

Sometimes I wonder, am I enough?

‘Cause you could have someone without a belly or a temper

Perfect teeth, hair growing where it's meant to

You know my lips are all that I can hold against you

This is all that I'll ever need, you and I

Hello, my love

I've been searching for someone like you

For most my life

Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to

You could have fallen hard for anyone

Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now

For all of time, all I know

It's just my angel and me

No one knows ‘bout all the good things you do

When people take advantage of you

Your heart is pure and so beautiful

And I know that it's just the way you are

Father's eyes but mother's daughter

And you tell me that you don't give enough

And now I found someone with all the boxes that I want ticked

‘Cause your love is all I ever wanted

Set my heart on fire, I needed something

This is all I wanted to be, you and I

Hello, my love

I've been searching for someone like you

For most my life

Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to

You could have fallen hard for anyone

Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now

For all of time, all I know

It's just my angel and me

‘Cause you could have someone without a belly or a temper

Perfect teeth, hair growing where it's meant to

You know my lips are all that I can hold against you

This is all that I'll ever need, you and I

You and I

Hello, my love

I've been searching for someone like you

For most my life

Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to

You could have fallen hard for anyone

Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now

For all of time, all I know

It's just my angel and me

