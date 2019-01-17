Westlife Comeback Usung Single Baru Berjudul 'Hello My Love'
Westlife sudah mengumumkan bahwa mereka akan segera kembali sebagai grup vokal meski hanya beranggotakan 4 orang.
BANGKAPOS.COM - Westlife merupakan sebuah grup vokal yang berasal dari Irlandia yang terkenal pada awal tahun 2000an.
Semua lagu mereka masih sering diputar hingga saat ini meski mereka memutuskan untuk berhenti berkarir pada tahun 2012 silam.
Penggemar dari pelantun lagu 'My Love' ini tak hanya berasal dari Irlandia dan Britania Raya saja, namun hampir di seluruh penjuru dunia.
Vakumnya grup beranggotakan 5 orang ini diawali setelah keluarnya salah satu anggota yakni, Brian.
Namun, jangan bersedih hati, karena sejak pertengahan tahun 2018 lalu, Westlife sudah mengumumkan bahwa mereka akan segera kembali sebagai grup vokal meski hanya beranggotakan 4 orang.
Dan hal itu dibuktikan dengan keluarnya single terbaru Westlife baru-baru ini. Single terbaru itu pun diberi judul 'Hello My Love'.
Dilansir dari www.independent.co.uk, lagu tersebut ditulis oleh penyanyi papan atas Ed Sheeran dan Steve Mac.
Berikut lirik lagu Hello My Love dari Westlife:
No one knows ‘bout the things that I've been through with you
There were times I'd drive you nearly mental
But when you're mad, you're still beautiful
And I know that I'm punchin' way above
So lucky that we fell in love
Sometimes I wonder, am I enough?
‘Cause you could have someone without a belly or a temper
Perfect teeth, hair growing where it's meant to
You know my lips are all that I can hold against you
This is all that I'll ever need, you and I
Hello, my love
I've been searching for someone like you
For most my life
Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to
You could have fallen hard for anyone
Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now
For all of time, all I know
It's just my angel and me
No one knows ‘bout all the good things you do
When people take advantage of you
Your heart is pure and so beautiful
And I know that it's just the way you are
Father's eyes but mother's daughter
And you tell me that you don't give enough
And now I found someone with all the boxes that I want ticked
‘Cause your love is all I ever wanted
Set my heart on fire, I needed something
This is all I wanted to be, you and I
Hello, my love
I've been searching for someone like you
For most my life
Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to
You could have fallen hard for anyone
Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now
For all of time, all I know
It's just my angel and me
‘Cause you could have someone without a belly or a temper
Perfect teeth, hair growing where it's meant to
You know my lips are all that I can hold against you
This is all that I'll ever need, you and I
You and I
Hello, my love
I've been searching for someone like you
For most my life
Happiness ain't a thing I'm used to
You could have fallen hard for anyone
Plenty of fish in the sea, hey now
For all of time, all I know
It's just my angel and me
(BANGKAPOS.COM/Putrie Agusti Saleha)
