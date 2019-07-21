Lirik Rapper Muda Indonesia Rich Brian 'Kids' Sehari Rilis Langsung 2 Juta Viewer

BANGKAPOS.COM - Simak berikut lirik dan video Rich Brian 'Kids' begitu mengambarkan kehidupan yang Indonesia banget.

Akhirnya video terbaru bertemakan Indonesia sang rapper muda ini dirilis juga.

Tepat pada 19 Juli 2019, video Rich Brian 'Kids' dirilis ke publik lewat akun YouTube 88Rising.

Hanya dalam sehari video Rich Brian 'Kids' sudah menarik banyak perhatian di YouTube Indonesia.

Lagu yang dibawakan rapper bernama asli Brian Imanuel ini menjadi buah bibir lantaran sang rapper merupakan penyanyi taraf internasional.

Diketahui beberapa kali Rich Brian bawakan lagu-lagu ciptaannya yang menceritakan soal kehiduapan yang dialaminya.

Penasaran dengan video Rich Brian 'Kids', berikut Tribunstyle sajikan video dan lirik lengkapnya.

Lirik Lagu Rich Brian ' Kids '

[Verse 1]

Ayy, uh

I'm puttin' numbers on the board and blowin' more digits

I haven't started, man, these are just the before pictures

Shout out my parents, my mother gave birth to four winners

All of the players in the game, it's always cold benches

Been in the studio, I forgot how to sleep

Not tryna make an album they forget 'bout in a week

They said the fruit never gon' fall far from the tree

I used to be the kid, now the kids wanna be me

Trippin' 'bout my future like way before there was cameras

Hella plans on my calendar 'fore I went all professional

Less souls to trust, man, these people makin' me cynical

More copycats and less people soundin' original

Same destination, we just took different routes

Fuck bein' one the greatest, I'm tryna be the greatest one

I ain't sayin' I ain't grateful for everything I've become

But the throne looks more comfortable than this chair I'm sittin' on

My name is Brian, cold bars is what I'm known for

If my vision ain't scarin' me, then I don't go for it

'Member my first days here when it was all foreign

Now I'm on TV with James Corden, that shit was crazy

Just got a place with a backyard, I feel amazing

Nothin' can get between me and the dreams I'm chasin'

Ain't got the time for partyin', no more gettin' wasted

'Less you got the 1942, man, then get the chaser

You hatin' on me, but you know I got it

You big in your city, I'm the king of a continent

These rappers tryna make the trendin' topic

While the state of music goin' south

But I don't even want to talk about it

Let's talk about it, nah, let's talk about it

Before all these folks decide it's cool to give a fuck about it

Everyone's tryna make hits, I'm just tryna make music

You know, the kind that makes you feel when you listen to it?

I'm the youngest child, I don't need more attention

You writin' some bullshit, I write the lyrics meant for the captions

I'm makin' songs that'll probably outlive us for generations

Started off as the sailor, look at me, now I'm the captain

I won't lie, this shit is fun

Tell these Asian kids they could do what they want

Might steal the mic at the GRAMMYs just to say we won

That everyone can make it, don't matter where you from