Download Lagu Boyfriend Lengkap Lirik dan Video Klip dari Ariana Grande dan Social House

bangkapos.com - Ariana Grande dan duo bernama Social House mengeluarkan lagu yang berjudul Boyfriend.

Lagu Boyfriend menceritakan tentang hubungan yang rumit dengan seorang pria.

Dalam video klip lagu Boyfriend menunjukkan Ariana yang cemburu karena pacarnya dekat dengan wanita lain.

Social House sendiri telah membantu produksi lagu-lagu Ariana Grande yang lain.

Antara lain 'goodnight n go', 'thank u, next', dan '7 rings'.

Hafalkan lagunya di bawah ini!

[Verse 1: Ariana Grande]

I'm a motherf*ckin' train wreck

I don't wanna be too much

But I don't wanna miss your touch

And you don't seem to give a f*ck

I don't wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain't about to have no boo

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

'Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it's crazy

I can't have what I want, but neither can you

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

[Verse 2: Mike]

Even though you ain't mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

'Cause, baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I'm a train wreck, too (Too)

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don't want to smile if it ain't from you, yeah