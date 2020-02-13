Harga HP

Daftar Lengkap Harga HP iPhone 13 Februari 2020, Ada iPhone Xs Max Hingga iPhone 11 Pro Max

Saat ini ada beberapa seri unggulan yang masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Wahyunanda Kusuma Pertiwi/KOMPAS.com
iPhone 11 series yang terpajang di salah satu Apple Store di Singapura. 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Jika kamu bingung membeli Hp, sebelum membeli sebaiknya di cek dulu harganya. Hal ini dilakukan untuk persiapan dana yang kamu miliki.

bangkapos.com mereferensikan HP iPhone untuk kamu jika ingin mengganti hp baru.

Saat ini ada beberapa seri unggulan yang masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru Februari 2020 di Indonesia, dikutip dari Erafone.com :

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Rp. 27.499.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB Rp. 23.699.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Rp. 19.999.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB Rp. 25.799.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Rp. 21.799.000

Editor: Evan
Sumber: bangkapos.com
