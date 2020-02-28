Harga HP

Daftar Lengkap Harga HP iPhone Februari 2020, iPhone 8, iphone X, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs

masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Daftar Lengkap Harga HP iPhone Februari 2020, iPhone 8, iphone X, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs
The Sun
iPhone 12 

Daftar Harga HP iPhone Februari 2020, iPhone 8, iphone X, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs

BANGKAPOS.COM - Jika kamu bingung membeli Hp, sebelum membeli sebaiknya di cek dulu harganya. Hal ini dilakukan untuk persiapan dana yang kamu miliki.

bangkapos.com mereferensikan HP iPhone untuk kamu jika ingin mengganti hp baru.

Saat ini ada beberapa seri unggulan yang masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru Februari 2020 di Indonesia, dikutip dari Erafone.com :

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Rp. 27.499.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB Rp. 23.699.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Rp. 19.999.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB Rp. 25.799.000

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Rp. 21.799.000

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
iPhone
smartphone
Berita Terkait :#Harga HP
Editor: Evan
Sumber: bangkapos.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Siswi yang Tewas Digorong-gorong Dibunuh Ayahnya, Jasad Korban Sempat Dibonceng Keliling Naik Motor
Siswi yang Tewas Digorong-gorong Dibunuh Ayahnya, Jasad Korban Sempat Dibonceng Keliling Naik Motor
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan