Harga HP
Daftar Lengkap Harga HP iPhone Februari 2020, iPhone 8, iphone X, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs
masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Februari 2020, iPhone 8, iphone X, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs
BANGKAPOS.COM - Jika kamu bingung membeli Hp, sebelum membeli sebaiknya di cek dulu harganya. Hal ini dilakukan untuk persiapan dana yang kamu miliki.
bangkapos.com mereferensikan HP iPhone untuk kamu jika ingin mengganti hp baru.
Saat ini ada beberapa seri unggulan yang masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru Februari 2020 di Indonesia, dikutip dari Erafone.com :
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB Rp. 27.499.000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB Rp. 23.699.000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Rp. 19.999.000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB Rp. 25.799.000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Rp. 21.799.000
iPhone
smartphone
|Harga HP Vivo Februari 2020, 1 Jutaan, Ada V17 Pro, S1 Pro, V11 Pro, Z1 Pro, V15, Y19, Y12 dan V9
|Harga HP Xiaomi 28 Februari 2020, Mi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Note 8 Pro, Black Shark 2, Redmi 7
|Harga HP Vivo Terbaru Akhir Februari 2020, Vivo Z6 5G Segera Dirilis
|Daftar Harga HP Samsung 26 Februari 2020, Mulai 1 Jutaan, Galaxy S20 Ultra Hingga Galaxy Z Flip
|Daftar Harga HP OPPO 26 Februari 2020, Mulai 1 Jutaan, Oppo A31, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Reno2