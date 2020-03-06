Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tones and I - Dance Monkey, Main dari Kunci Bm

BANGKAPOS.COM - Lagu Dance Monkey dari Tones and I tengah populer.

Irama yang rancak membuat lagu ini cocok untuk menemani olahraga maupun bekerja.
Dance Monkey dirilis pada bulan Mei 2019.
Dance Monkey masuk nominasi ARIA Music Award for Song of the Year dan ARIA Music Award for Best Video.

Berikut chord atau kunci gitar Tones and I - Dance Monkey :

Intro:
Bm G A F#m

(*)
           Bm
They say oh my god I see the way you
 G
shine
               A
Take your hand, my dear, and place them
           F#m
both in mine

                   Bm
You know you stopped me dead when I was
           G
passing by
           A
And now I beg to see you dance just one
        F#m
more time

Pre Chorus:

       Bm                              G
Oh I see you, see you, see you every time
          A                    F#m
And oh my I, I, I, I like your style
         Bm
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna
  G
try

           A
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Chorus:

So I say
Bm
Dance for me Dance for me
                    G
Dance for me, oh oh oh
            A
I've never seen anybody do the things you
       F#m
 do before
F#m
They say
Bm
Move for me
Move for me

