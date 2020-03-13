Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu November Rain Guns N Roses yang Melegenda

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Lagu Rock yang dipolerkan oleh Guns N' Roses berjudul 'November Rain' ini memang cukup melegenda.

Lagu ini juga masih bisa dinikmati hingga sekarang dan sering dinyanyikan seperti di tempat karoke.

Berikut Bangkapos.com bagikan untuk anda chord dan lirik lagu 'November Rain' :

F Dm

When I look into your eyes

C

I can see a love restrained

F Dm

But darling when I hold you

C

Don't you know I feel the same

.

Dm G

Cause nothin' last forever

C

And we both know hearts can change

Dm G

And it's hard to hold a candle

C

In the cold november rain

.

F Dm

We've been through this such a long, long time

C

Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah

F

But lovers always come and lovers always go

Dm C

And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today

Walkin' away

.

F

If we could take the time to lay it on the line

Dm

I could rest my head

C

Just knowin' that you were mine

All mine

Dm G

So if you want to love me

C

Then darlin' don't refrain

Dm G

Or I'll just end up walkin'

C

In the cold november rain

.

F G

Do you need sometime on your own'

F G

Do you need sometime all alone'

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

.

Em F C

I know it's hard to keep and open heart

Em F Dm

When even friends seem out to harm you

Em F C

But if you could heal a broken heart

Em F G

Wouldn't time be out to charm you

F G

Sometimes I need sometime on my own

F G

Sometimes I need sometime all alone

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

.

F

And when your fears subside

Dm C

And shadows still remains, oh yeah

F Dm

I know that you can love me

C

When there's no one left to blame

Dm G

So never mind the darkness

C

We still can find a way

Dm G

Cause nothin' lasts forever

C

Even cold november rain

( Tribunsolo.com)



