Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik lagu 'MY OH MY - Camila Cabello, Main dari Cm

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik lagu 'MY OH MY - Camila Cabello
[Intro]
Cm
Ab G x3
[Chorus]
Cm Ab G
They say he likes a good time (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He comes alive at midnight (Every night)
Cm Ab G
My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)
[Verse 1]
Cm Ab G Cm
Yeah, a little bit older, a black leather jacket
Ab G Cm
A bad reputation, insatiable habits
Ab G Cm
He was onto me, one look and I couldn't breathe, yeah
Ab G Cm
I said, if he kissed me, I might let it happen (Oh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ab G Cm
I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Oh)
Ab G
Tonight, I don't wanna be her
[Chorus]
Cm Ab G
They say he likes a good time (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He comes alive at midnight (Every night)
Cm Ab G
My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He's only here for one thing, but (Let's go, so am I)
[Verse 2]
Cm
Look, I'm the type to make her turn on her daddy (Oh yeah)
Ab G
DaBaby make her forget what she learned from her daddy
Cm
I don't be tripping on lil' shawty, I let her do whatever she please
Ab G
I don't be kissing on lil' shawty, she don't be kissing on me either
Cm
She came with you, then left with me
I went up a point, let's call it even (Yeah, yeah)
Ab G
Don't like the car she in, gon' end up buyin' her a new Bimmer (Let's go)
Cm
That girl know what she want, she make me take it off when she see me (Let's go)
Ab G
She say I make her wet whenever my face pop up on TV
Cm
I had to say, "No disrespect, gotta do it safe or you can keep it"
Ab G
Pop star, I'm fresh up out the trap and I'm going Bieber
Cm
She know I'm a call away, she can drop a pin and I'd come meet her
Ab G
Stand next to me, you gon' end up catchin' a fever (Yeah, yeah)
Cm
I'm hot
[Pre-Chorus]
Ab G Cm
I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Good girl, good girl)
Ab G
Tonight, I don't wanna be her
[Chorus]
Cm Ab G
They say he likes a good time (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He comes alive at midnight (Every time)
(He comes alive, oh every night)
Cm Ab G
My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)
[Bridge]
Cm Ab
My, my, my, my, my oh my
G
My mama doesn't trust you, baby
Cm Ab
My, my, my, my, my oh my
G
And my daddy doesn't know you, no
Cm Ab G
My, my, my, my, my oh my (Oh my, my, my, my, my)
Cm Ab G
My, my, my, my, my oh my (My, my, my, ooh)
[Chorus]
Cm Ab G
They say he likes a good time (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He comes alive at midnight (Every night)
Cm Ab G
My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)
Cm Ab G
He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)