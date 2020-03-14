Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik lagu 'MY OH MY - Camila Cabello, Main dari Cm

[Intro]

Cm

Ab G x3



[Chorus]

Cm Ab G

They say he likes a good time (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He comes alive at midnight (Every night)

Cm Ab G

My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)





[Verse 1]

Cm Ab G Cm

Yeah, a little bit older, a black leather jacket

Ab G Cm

A bad reputation, insatiable habits

Ab G Cm

He was onto me, one look and I couldn't breathe, yeah

Ab G Cm

I said, if he kissed me, I might let it happen (Oh)





[Pre-Chorus]

Ab G Cm

I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Oh)

Ab G

Tonight, I don't wanna be her





[Chorus]

Cm Ab G

They say he likes a good time (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He comes alive at midnight (Every night)

Cm Ab G

My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He's only here for one thing, but (Let's go, so am I)





[Verse 2]

Cm

Look, I'm the type to make her turn on her daddy (Oh yeah)

Ab G

DaBaby make her forget what she learned from her daddy

Cm

I don't be tripping on lil' shawty, I let her do whatever she please

Ab G

I don't be kissing on lil' shawty, she don't be kissing on me either

Cm

She came with you, then left with me



I went up a point, let's call it even (Yeah, yeah)

Ab G

Don't like the car she in, gon' end up buyin' her a new Bimmer (Let's go)

Cm

That girl know what she want, she make me take it off when she see me (Let's go)

Ab G

She say I make her wet whenever my face pop up on TV

Cm

I had to say, "No disrespect, gotta do it safe or you can keep it"

Ab G

Pop star, I'm fresh up out the trap and I'm going Bieber

Cm

She know I'm a call away, she can drop a pin and I'd come meet her

Ab G

Stand next to me, you gon' end up catchin' a fever (Yeah, yeah)

Cm

I'm hot





[Pre-Chorus]

Ab G Cm

I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Good girl, good girl)

Ab G

Tonight, I don't wanna be her





[Chorus]

Cm Ab G

They say he likes a good time (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He comes alive at midnight (Every time)



(He comes alive, oh every night)

Cm Ab G

My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)





[Bridge]

Cm Ab

My, my, my, my, my oh my

G

My mama doesn't trust you, baby

Cm Ab

My, my, my, my, my oh my

G

And my daddy doesn't know you, no

Cm Ab G

My, my, my, my, my oh my (Oh my, my, my, my, my)

Cm Ab G

My, my, my, my, my oh my (My, my, my, ooh)





[Chorus]

Cm Ab G

They say he likes a good time (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He comes alive at midnight (Every night)

Cm Ab G

My mama doesn't trust him (My oh my)

Cm Ab G

He's only here for one thing, but (So am I)