BANGKAPOS.COM -- Akhirnya Justin Bieber kembali berkarya. Lagu ini hadir dengan iringan musik R&B yang asyik didengarkan.

Bieber mengatakan jika istrinya adalah inspirasi di balik terciptanya lagu terbarunya itu.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am

[Intro]

Am/D Em7



[Chorus]

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Em7

Any night, any day

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Em7

In the mornin' or the late

Em7

Say the word, on my way



[Verse 1]

Am/D

Bonafide stallion

Em7

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Am/D

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Em7

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)



[Pre-Chorus]

Am/D

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Em7

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Em7

Light a match, get litty, babe

Am/D

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, Yeah, yeah

Em7 N.C.

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah



[Chorus]

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (yeah, babe)

Em7

Any night, any day

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Em7

In the mornin' or the late

Em7

Say the word, on my way



[Verse 2]

Am/D

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Em7

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

Am/D

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

Em7

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies (Supplies)



[Pre-Chorus]

Am/D

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Em7

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Em7

Light a match, get litty, babe

Am/D

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Em7 N.C.

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah



[Chorus]

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexing on me)

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Hey)

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe

Em7

Any night, any day

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe

Em7

In the mornin' or the late

Em7

Say the word, on my way



[Bridge]

Am/D

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Em7

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

Am/D

I'm elated that you are my lady

Em7

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

Am/D Em7

(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Am/D Em7

(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)

woah-ooh



[Chorus]

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Am/D

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

Em7

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe

Em7

Any night, any day

Em7

Say the word, on my way

Am/D

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe

Em7

In the mornin' or the late

Em7

Say the word, on my way



[Outro]

Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7

