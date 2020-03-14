Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am

Akhirnya Justin Bieber kembali berkarya. Lagu ini hadir dengan iringan musik R&B yang asyik didengarkan.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am
youtube
Justin Bieber 

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Akhirnya Justin Bieber kembali berkarya. Lagu ini hadir dengan iringan musik R&B yang asyik didengarkan.

Bieber mengatakan jika istrinya adalah inspirasi di balik terciptanya lagu terbarunya itu.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am 

[Intro]
Am/D Em7

[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]
Am/D
Bonafide stallion
Em7
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Am/D
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Em7
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]
Am/D
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Em7
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Em7
Light a match, get litty, babe
Am/D
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, Yeah, yeah
Em7 N.C.
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (yeah, babe)
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]
Am/D
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Em7
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
Am/D
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
Em7
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies (Supplies)

[Pre-Chorus]
Am/D
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Em7
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Em7
Light a match, get litty, babe
Am/D
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Em7 N.C.
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexing on me)
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Hey)
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]
Am/D
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Em7
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
Am/D
I'm elated that you are my lady
Em7
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
Am/D Em7
(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Am/D Em7
(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)
woah-ooh

[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way

[Outro]
Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7

(*)

Tags
Justin Bieber
Kunci Gitar
Lirik Lagu
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Teddy M (tea)
Editor: teddymalaka
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pemprov DKI Tutup Tempat Wisata, dari Monas hingga Ancol Imbas dari Virus Corona yang Capai 69 Kasus
Pemprov DKI Tutup Tempat Wisata, dari Monas hingga Ancol Imbas dari Virus Corona yang Capai 69 Kasus
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan