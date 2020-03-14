Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am
BANGKAPOS.COM -- Akhirnya Justin Bieber kembali berkarya. Lagu ini hadir dengan iringan musik R&B yang asyik didengarkan.
Bieber mengatakan jika istrinya adalah inspirasi di balik terciptanya lagu terbarunya itu.
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''YUMMY'' - Justin Bieber, Main dari Am
[Intro]
Am/D Em7
[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1]
Am/D
Bonafide stallion
Em7
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Am/D
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Em7
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Am/D
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Em7
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Em7
Light a match, get litty, babe
Am/D
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, Yeah, yeah
Em7 N.C.
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe (yeah, babe)
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Am/D
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Em7
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
Am/D
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
Em7
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies (Supplies)
[Pre-Chorus]
Am/D
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Em7
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Em7
Light a match, get litty, babe
Am/D
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Em7 N.C.
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexing on me)
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Hey)
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Am/D
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Em7
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
Am/D
I'm elated that you are my lady
Em7
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
Am/D Em7
(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Am/D Em7
(Yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy...)
woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Am/D
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
Em7
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
Any night, any day
Em7
Say the word, on my way
Am/D
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Yeah, babe
Em7
In the mornin' or the late
Em7
Say the word, on my way
[Outro]
Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7 Am/D Em7
(*)
