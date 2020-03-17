Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik ''UNINTENDED'' - Muse, Main dari E

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Chord dan lirik lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh MUSE berjudul 'Unintented'

Chord and lirik lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh MUSE berjudul 'Unintended'

Verse 1:
E Am
You could be my unintended
D G
Choice to live my life extended
C B7 E
You could be the one I'll always love
E Am
You could be the one who listens
D G
To my deepest inquisitions
C B7 E
You could be the one I'll always love

Chorus:
E Am
I'll be there, as soon as I can
D G
But I'm busy, mending all the
C B7 E
Pieces of, the life I had before

Verse 2:
E Am
First, there was the one who challenged
D G
All my dreams and all my balance
C B7
She could never be as good as you
E Am
You could be my unintended
D G
Choice to live my life extended
C B7 E
You should be the one I'll always love

Bridge: Am Csus2 E

Chorus:
E Am
I'll be there, as soon as I can
D G
But I'm busy, mending all the
C B7
Pieces of, the life I had before
E Am
I'll be there, as soon as I can
D G
But I'm busy, mending all the
C B7 E
Pieces of, the life I had before

Outro: Am Esus4 E

