Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik ''UNINTENDED'' - Muse, Main dari E

Chord dan Lirik MUSE Unintended

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Chord dan lirik lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh MUSE berjudul 'Unintended' seperti dilansir dari Tribunsolo.com.

Verse 1:

E Am

You could be my unintended

D G

Choice to live my life extended

C B7 E

You could be the one I'll always love

E Am

You could be the one who listens

D G

To my deepest inquisitions

C B7 E

You could be the one I'll always love

Chorus:

E Am

I'll be there, as soon as I can

D G

But I'm busy, mending all the

C B7 E

Pieces of, the life I had before

Verse 2:

E Am

First, there was the one who challenged

D G

All my dreams and all my balance

C B7

She could never be as good as you

E Am

You could be my unintended

D G

Choice to live my life extended

C B7 E

You should be the one I'll always love

Bridge: Am Csus2 E

Chorus:

E Am

I'll be there, as soon as I can

D G

But I'm busy, mending all the

C B7

Pieces of, the life I had before

E Am

I'll be there, as soon as I can

D G

But I'm busy, mending all the

C B7 E

Pieces of, the life I had before

Outro: Am Esus4 E

