Kunci Gitar, Chord dan lirik lagu MUSE Starlight Dirilis Tahun 2006

Chord dan lirik lagu MUSE Starlight

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Chord dan lirik lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh MUSE berjudul 'starlight' yang dirilis tahun 2006.

Intro: B F# G#m E (2x)

B

*Far away

F# G#m

This ship is taking me far away

E B

Far away from the memories

F# G#m E

Of the people who care if I live or die.

B

Starlight

F# G#m

I will be chasing the starlight

E B

Until the end of my life

F# G#m E

I don't know if it's worth it anymore

Reff:

B F# G#m

'Hold you in my arms

E B

I just wanted to hold

F# G#m E

You in my arms.

B

My life

F# G#m

You electrify my life

E B

Let's conspire to ignite

F# G#m E

All the souls that would die just to feel alive

C#m F#

~But I'll never let you go

D# G#m A E

If you promised not to fade away



A D#

Never fade away

G#m C#m E B G#m C#m E B

Our hopes and expectations Black holes and revelations

G#m C#m E B G#m C#m E F#

Our hopes and expectations Black holes and revelations

(Bangkapos.com/Nordin/*)