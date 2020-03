Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu ''The Unforgiven'' - Metallica, Main dari Am

Chord dan lirik lagu Metallica The Unforgiven.

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Chord dan lirik lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Metallica The Unforgiven yang selalu menarik untuk dinikmati.

Am Em

New blood joins this earth

D Am

And quickly he's subdued.

Am Em

Through constant pain disgrace

D Am

The young boy learns their rules.

Am Em

With time the child draws in

D Am

This whipping boy done wrong.

Am Em

Deprived of all his thoughts

D Am

The young man struggles on and on.

C G C G

He’s known, oo, a vow unto his own that never from this day

C G E

his will they'll take away.

Am C

What I've felt,

G

What I've known

Em Am

Never shined Through in what I've shown.

Am C G

Never be. Never see.

E Am

Won't see what might have been.

Am C

What I've felt,

G

What I've known

Em Am

Never shined Through in what I've shown.

Am C G E Am

Never free. Never me. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am Em D Am

They dedicate their lives to running all of his

Am Em D Am

He tries to please them all, this bitter man he is

Am Em D Am

Throughout the life the same, he's battled constantly

Am Em D Am

This fight he cannot win. A tired man they see no longer cares.

C G C G

The old man then prepares to die regretfully

C G E

That old man here is me.

Am C

What I've felt,

G

What I've known

Em Am

Never shined Through in what I've shown.

Am C G

Never be. Never see.

E Am

Won't see what might have been.

Am C

What I've felt,

G

What I've known

Em Am

Never shined Through in what I've shown.

Am C G E Am

Never free. Never me. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C

What I've felt,

G

What I've known

Em Am

Never shined Through in what I've shown.

Am C G

Never be. Never see.

E Am

Won't see what might have been.

Am C G Em

What I've felt, what I've known,

Em Am

Never shined through in what I've shown.

Am C G E Am

Never free. Never me. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C G E Am

Never free. Never me. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C G E Am

You labeled Me I lebeled you. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C G E Am

Never free. Never me. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C G E Am

You labeled Me I lebeled you. So I dub thee unforgiven.

Am C G E Am

(Bangkapos.com/Nordin/*)