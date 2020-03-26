Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Kunci Mudah dari Em

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Kunci Mudah dari Em
TRIBUNNEWS
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Kunci Mudah dari Em


Reff:

           Em
  baby i'm preying on you tonight
           Bm/D
  hunt you down eat you alive
            C
  just like animals, Animals,
       C
  like animals -mals

            Em
  maybe you think that you can hide
        Bm/D
  i can smell your scent for miles
            C
  just like animals, Animals
       C
  like animals -mals baby i'm

Em
..so what you trying to do to me
Bm/D
..it's like we can't stop we're enemies
C                             C
..but we get along when i'm inside you
Em
..you're like a drug that's killing me
Bm/D
..i cut you out entirely
C                              C
..but i get so high when i'm inside you

                   Em
yeah you can start over you can run free
             Bm/D
you can find other fish in the sea
           C
you can pretend it's meant to be
              C
but you can't stay away from me
            Em
i can still hear you making that sound
          Bm/D
taking me down rolling on the ground
           C
you can pretend that it was me, but no

Reff:
           Em
  baby i'm preying on you tonight
           Bm/D
  hunt you down eat you alive
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals

            Em
  maybe you think that you can hide
        Bm/D
  i can smell your scent for miles
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals, baby i'm

Em
..so if i run it's not enough
Bm/D
..you're still in my head forever stuck
C                              C
..so you can do what you wanna do..
Em
 i love your lies i'll eat 'em up
Bm/D
..but don't deny the animal
C                              C
..that comes alive when i'm inside you

                   Em
yeah you can start over you can run free
             Bm/D
you can find other fish in the sea
           C
you can pretend it's meant to be
              C
but you can't stay away from me
            Em
i can still hear you making that sound
          Bm/D
taking me down rolling on the ground
           C
you can pretend that it was me, But no

Reff:
           Em
  baby i'm preying on you tonight
           Bm/D
  hunt you down eat you alive
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals

            Em
  maybe you think that you can hide
        Bm/D
  i can smell your scent for miles
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals, baby i'm

Em
..don't tell no lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
..you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
..the beast inside, side side side
C
..yeah yeah yeah

Em
 no girl don't lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
..you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
..the beast inside, side side side
C
..yeah yeah yeah

yo...
woahh...
woahh...
just like animals, Animals, like animals
just like animals (yeahh...)
animals (yeahh...)
like animals (yeahh...)
awwww..

Reff:
           Em
  baby i'm preying on you tonight
           Bm/D
  hunt you down eat you alive
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals

            Em
  maybe you think that you can hide
        Bm/D
  i can smell your scent for miles
            C
  just like animals, animals
       C
  like animals -mals, baby i'm

Em
 don't tell no lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
 you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
 the beast inside, side side side
C
 yeah yeah yeah

Em
 no girl don't lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
 you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
 the beast inside, side side side
C
 yeah yeah yeah..

Tags
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Maroon 5
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: teddymalaka
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ini Imbauan Keluarga Presiden Jokowi Bagi Masyarakat yang Ingin Datang Melayat
Ini Imbauan Keluarga Presiden Jokowi Bagi Masyarakat yang Ingin Datang Melayat
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan