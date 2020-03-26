BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Kunci Mudah dari Em



Reff:



Em

baby i'm preying on you tonight

Bm/D

hunt you down eat you alive

C

just like animals, Animals,

C

like animals -mals



Em

maybe you think that you can hide

Bm/D

i can smell your scent for miles

C

just like animals, Animals

C

like animals -mals baby i'm



Em

..so what you trying to do to me

Bm/D

..it's like we can't stop we're enemies

C C

..but we get along when i'm inside you

Em

..you're like a drug that's killing me

Bm/D

..i cut you out entirely

C C

..but i get so high when i'm inside you



Em

yeah you can start over you can run free

Bm/D

you can find other fish in the sea

C

you can pretend it's meant to be

C

but you can't stay away from me

Em

i can still hear you making that sound

Bm/D

taking me down rolling on the ground

C

you can pretend that it was me, but no



Reff:

Em

baby i'm preying on you tonight

Bm/D

hunt you down eat you alive

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals



Em

maybe you think that you can hide

Bm/D

i can smell your scent for miles

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals, baby i'm



Em

..so if i run it's not enough

Bm/D

..you're still in my head forever stuck

C C

..so you can do what you wanna do..

Em

i love your lies i'll eat 'em up

Bm/D

..but don't deny the animal

C C

..that comes alive when i'm inside you



Em

yeah you can start over you can run free

Bm/D

you can find other fish in the sea

C

you can pretend it's meant to be

C

but you can't stay away from me

Em

i can still hear you making that sound

Bm/D

taking me down rolling on the ground

C

you can pretend that it was me, But no



Reff:

Em

baby i'm preying on you tonight

Bm/D

hunt you down eat you alive

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals



Em

maybe you think that you can hide

Bm/D

i can smell your scent for miles

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals, baby i'm



Em

..don't tell no lie, lie lie lie

Bm/D

..you can't deny, ny ny ny

C

..the beast inside, side side side

C

..yeah yeah yeah



Em

no girl don't lie, lie lie lie

Bm/D

..you can't deny, ny ny ny

C

..the beast inside, side side side

C

..yeah yeah yeah



yo...

woahh...

woahh...

just like animals, Animals, like animals

just like animals (yeahh...)

animals (yeahh...)

like animals (yeahh...)

awwww..



Reff:

Em

baby i'm preying on you tonight

Bm/D

hunt you down eat you alive

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals



Em

maybe you think that you can hide

Bm/D

i can smell your scent for miles

C

just like animals, animals

C

like animals -mals, baby i'm



Em

don't tell no lie, lie lie lie

Bm/D

you can't deny, ny ny ny

C

the beast inside, side side side

C

yeah yeah yeah



Em

no girl don't lie, lie lie lie

Bm/D

you can't deny, ny ny ny

C

the beast inside, side side side

C

yeah yeah yeah..