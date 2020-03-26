BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Animals, Kunci Mudah dari Em
Reff:
Em
baby i'm preying on you tonight
Bm/D
hunt you down eat you alive
C
just like animals, Animals,
C
like animals -mals
Em
maybe you think that you can hide
Bm/D
i can smell your scent for miles
C
just like animals, Animals
C
like animals -mals baby i'm
Em
..so what you trying to do to me
Bm/D
..it's like we can't stop we're enemies
C C
..but we get along when i'm inside you
Em
..you're like a drug that's killing me
Bm/D
..i cut you out entirely
C C
..but i get so high when i'm inside you
Em
yeah you can start over you can run free
Bm/D
you can find other fish in the sea
C
you can pretend it's meant to be
C
but you can't stay away from me
Em
i can still hear you making that sound
Bm/D
taking me down rolling on the ground
C
you can pretend that it was me, but no
Reff:
Em
baby i'm preying on you tonight
Bm/D
hunt you down eat you alive
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals
Em
maybe you think that you can hide
Bm/D
i can smell your scent for miles
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals, baby i'm
Em
..so if i run it's not enough
Bm/D
..you're still in my head forever stuck
C C
..so you can do what you wanna do..
Em
i love your lies i'll eat 'em up
Bm/D
..but don't deny the animal
C C
..that comes alive when i'm inside you
Em
yeah you can start over you can run free
Bm/D
you can find other fish in the sea
C
you can pretend it's meant to be
C
but you can't stay away from me
Em
i can still hear you making that sound
Bm/D
taking me down rolling on the ground
C
you can pretend that it was me, But no
Reff:
Em
baby i'm preying on you tonight
Bm/D
hunt you down eat you alive
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals
Em
maybe you think that you can hide
Bm/D
i can smell your scent for miles
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals, baby i'm
Em
..don't tell no lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
..you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
..the beast inside, side side side
C
..yeah yeah yeah
Em
no girl don't lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
..you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
..the beast inside, side side side
C
..yeah yeah yeah
yo...
woahh...
woahh...
just like animals, Animals, like animals
just like animals (yeahh...)
animals (yeahh...)
like animals (yeahh...)
awwww..
Reff:
Em
baby i'm preying on you tonight
Bm/D
hunt you down eat you alive
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals
Em
maybe you think that you can hide
Bm/D
i can smell your scent for miles
C
just like animals, animals
C
like animals -mals, baby i'm
Em
don't tell no lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
the beast inside, side side side
C
yeah yeah yeah
Em
no girl don't lie, lie lie lie
Bm/D
you can't deny, ny ny ny
C
the beast inside, side side side
C
yeah yeah yeah..