Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Payphone - Main dari Kunci F

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - payphone, Kunci Mudah dari F
Intro : F...
F C
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
Am G
All of my change I spent on you
F
Where have the times gone
C
Baby it's all wrong,
Am G
where are the plans we made for two?
F
Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember
C
The people we used to be
Am
It's even harder to picture
G
That you're not here next to me
F
You say it's too late to make it
C
But is it too late to try?
Am
And in our time that you wasted
G F
All of our bridges burned down
F C
I've wasted my nights
Am
You turned out the lights
G
Now I'm paralyzed
F
Still stuck in that time
C
when we called it love
Am G
But even the sun sets in paradise
Reff:
F C
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
Am G
All of my change I spent on you
F
Where have the times gone
C
Baby it's all wrong,
Am G
where are the plans we made for two?
F C
If happy ever after did exist
Am G
I would still be holding you like this
F C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
Am G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick
F
You turned your back on tomorrow
C
Cause you forgot yesterday
Am
I gave you my love to borrow
G
But just gave it away
F
You can't expect me to be fine
C
I don't expect you to care
Am
I know I've said it before, but
G F
All of our bridges burned down
F C
I've wasted my nights
Am
You turned out the lights
G
Now I'm paralyzed
F C
Still stucked in that time when we called it love
Am G
But even the sun sets in paradise
Reff:
F C
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
Am G
All of my change I spent on you
F
Where have the times gone
C
Baby it's all wrong,
Am G
where are the plans we made for two?
F C
If happy ever after did exist
Am G
I would still be holding you like this
F C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
Am G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick
F
Now I'm at a payphone...
[Wiz Khalifa]
Man work that sh*t
C
I'll be out spending all this money while you sitting round
Am
Wondering why it wasn't you who came up from nothing
G
Made it from the bottom
Now when you see me I'm stunning
F
And all of my cars start with the push up a button
C
Telling me the chances I blew up or whatever you call it
Am
Switched the number to my phone
So you never could call it
G
Don't need my name on my show
You can tell it I'm ballin'
F
Swish, what a shame could have got picked
C Am
Had a really good game but you missed your last shot
So you talk about who you see at the top
G
Or what you could've saw
But sad to say it's over for
F
Phantom pulled up valet open doors
C
Wiz like go away, got what you was looking for
Am
Now ask me who they want
So you can go and take that
G
little piece of sh*t with you
Reff:
F C
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
Am G
All of my change I spent on you
F
Where have the times gone
C
Baby it's all wrong,
Am G
where are the plans we made for two?
F C
If happy ever after did exist
Am G
I would still be holding you like this
F C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
Am G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick
F
Now I'm at a payphone...