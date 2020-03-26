Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Payphone - Main dari Kunci F

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - payphone, Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Payphone - Main dari Kunci F
TRIBUNNEWS
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - payphone, Kunci Mudah dari F

Intro : F...

         F                  C
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
          Am                G
All of my change I spent on you
               F
Where have the times gone
          C
Baby it's all wrong,
              Am                G
where are the plans we made for two?

      F
Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember
C
The people we used to be
Am
It's even harder to picture
G
That you're not here next to me
F
You say it's too late to make it
C
But is it too late to try?
Am
And in our time that you wasted
G                          F
All of our bridges burned down

F               C
I've wasted my nights
                   Am
You turned out the lights
            G
Now I'm paralyzed
                    F
Still stuck in that time
                  C
when we called it love
             Am          G
But even the sun sets in paradise

Reff:
           F                  C
  I'm at a payphone trying to call home
            Am                G
  All of my change I spent on you
                 F
  Where have the times gone
            C
  Baby it's all wrong,
                Am                G
  where are the plans we made for two?

              F         C
If happy ever after did exist
                 Am               G
I would still be holding you like this
          F                      C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
                Am                G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick

F
You turned your back on tomorrow
C
Cause you forgot yesterday
Am
I gave you my love to borrow
G
But just gave it away
F
You can't expect me to be fine
C
I don't expect you to care
Am
I know I've said it before, but
G                        F
All of our bridges burned down

F             C
I've wasted my nights
                  Am
You turned out the lights
           G
Now I'm paralyzed
                     F                     C
Still stucked in that time when we called it love
            Am             G
But even the sun sets in paradise

Reff:
           F                  C
  I'm at a payphone trying to call home
            Am                G
  All of my change I spent on you
                 F
  Where have the times gone
            C
  Baby it's all wrong,
                Am                G
  where are the plans we made for two?

              F        C
If happy ever after did exist
                 Am               G
I would still be holding you like this
          F                      C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
                Am                G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick
             F
Now I'm at a payphone...

[Wiz Khalifa]
                     Man work that sh*t
C
I'll be out spending all this money while you sitting round
Am
Wondering why it wasn't you who came up from nothing
G
Made it from the bottom
Now when you see me I'm stunning
F
And all of my cars start with the push up a button
C
Telling me the chances I blew up or whatever you call it
Am
Switched the number to my phone
So you never could call it
G
Don't need my name on my show
You can tell it I'm ballin'
F
Swish, what a shame could have got picked
C                                                Am
Had a really good game but you missed your last shot
So you talk about who you see at the top
G
Or what you could've saw
But sad to say it's over for
F
Phantom pulled up valet open doors
C
Wiz like go away, got what you was looking for
Am
Now ask me who they want
So you can go and take that
G
little piece of sh*t with you

Reff:
           F                  C
  I'm at a payphone trying to call home
            Am                G
  All of my change I spent on you
                 F
  Where have the times gone
            C
  Baby it's all wrong,
                Am                G
  where are the plans we made for two?

              F          C
If happy ever after did exist
                 Am               G
I would still be holding you like this
          F                      C
All those fairytales are full of sh*t
         Am                       G
One more stupid love song I'll be sick
             F
Now I'm at a payphone...

Tags
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Maroon 5
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: teddymalaka
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ibunda Jokowi Meninggal Dunia, Ini 2 Wasiat Eyang Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo
Ibunda Jokowi Meninggal Dunia, Ini 2 Wasiat Eyang Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan