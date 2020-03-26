Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Payphone - Main dari Kunci F

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - payphone, Kunci Mudah dari F

Intro : F...



F C

I'm at a payphone trying to call home

Am G

All of my change I spent on you

F

Where have the times gone

C

Baby it's all wrong,

Am G

where are the plans we made for two?



F

Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember

C

The people we used to be

Am

It's even harder to picture

G

That you're not here next to me

F

You say it's too late to make it

C

But is it too late to try?

Am

And in our time that you wasted

G F

All of our bridges burned down



F C

I've wasted my nights

Am

You turned out the lights

G

Now I'm paralyzed

F

Still stuck in that time

C

when we called it love

Am G

But even the sun sets in paradise



Reff:

F C

I'm at a payphone trying to call home

Am G

All of my change I spent on you

F

Where have the times gone

C

Baby it's all wrong,

Am G

where are the plans we made for two?



F C

If happy ever after did exist

Am G

I would still be holding you like this

F C

All those fairytales are full of sh*t

Am G

One more stupid love song I'll be sick



F

You turned your back on tomorrow

C

Cause you forgot yesterday

Am

I gave you my love to borrow

G

But just gave it away

F

You can't expect me to be fine

C

I don't expect you to care

Am

I know I've said it before, but

G F

All of our bridges burned down



F C

I've wasted my nights

Am

You turned out the lights

G

Now I'm paralyzed

F C

Still stucked in that time when we called it love

Am G

But even the sun sets in paradise



[Wiz Khalifa]

Man work that sh*t

C

I'll be out spending all this money while you sitting round

Am

Wondering why it wasn't you who came up from nothing

G

Made it from the bottom

Now when you see me I'm stunning

F

And all of my cars start with the push up a button

C

Telling me the chances I blew up or whatever you call it

Am

Switched the number to my phone

So you never could call it

G

Don't need my name on my show

You can tell it I'm ballin'

F

Swish, what a shame could have got picked

C Am

Had a really good game but you missed your last shot

So you talk about who you see at the top

G

Or what you could've saw

But sad to say it's over for

F

Phantom pulled up valet open doors

C

Wiz like go away, got what you was looking for

Am

Now ask me who they want

So you can go and take that

G

little piece of sh*t with you



