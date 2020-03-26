BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Sugar, Kunci Mudah dari C

Intro: C Am Dm C

C Am Dm C



C Am

i'm hurting baby I'm broken down

Dm

i need your loving

C

loving I need it now

C

when I'm without you

Am

i'm something weak

Dm

you got me begging,

C

begging I'm on my knee

F Am

i don't wanna be needing your love

Dm

i just wanna be deep in your love

C

and it's killing me when you're away

F

ooh baby, cause I really

Am

don't care where you are

Dm

i just wanna be there where you are

C

and I gotta get one little taste



Reff:

F

sugar

Am

yes please

Dm C

won't you come and put it down on me

F Am

i'm right here, cause I need

Dm C

little love and little sympathy

F

yeah you show me good loving

Am

make it alright

Dm C

need a little a sweetness in my life

F

sugar

Am

yes please

Dm C

won't you come and put it down on me



C

my broken pieces

Am

you pick them up

Dm C

don't leave me hanging, hanging



come get me some

C

when I'm without ya

Am

so insecure

Dm C

you are the one thing, one thing



i'm living for

F

i don't wanna be needing your love

Dm

i just wanna be deep in your love

Dm C

and it's killing me when you're away

F Am

ooh baby, cause I really don't care where you are

Dm

i just wanna be there where you are

C

and i gotta get one little taste



==Kembali ke : Reff



Yeah

C

i want that red velvet

Am

i want that sugar sweet

Dm

don't let nobody touch it

C

unless that somebody is me

C

i gotta be a man

Am

there ain't no other way

Dm C

cause girl you're hotter than a Southern California bae

C

i don't wanna play no games

Am

i don't gotta be afraid

Dm

don't give all that shy shit

C

no make up on



that's my



==Kembali ke : Reff [2x]



Outro : C Am Dm C