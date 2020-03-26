BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Sugar, Kunci Mudah dari C
Intro: C Am Dm C
C Am Dm C
C Am
i'm hurting baby I'm broken down
Dm
i need your loving
C
loving I need it now
C
when I'm without you
Am
i'm something weak
Dm
you got me begging,
C
begging I'm on my knee
F Am
i don't wanna be needing your love
Dm
i just wanna be deep in your love
C
and it's killing me when you're away
F
ooh baby, cause I really
Am
don't care where you are
Dm
i just wanna be there where you are
C
and I gotta get one little taste
Reff:
F
sugar
Am
yes please
Dm C
won't you come and put it down on me
F Am
i'm right here, cause I need
Dm C
little love and little sympathy
F
yeah you show me good loving
Am
make it alright
Dm C
need a little a sweetness in my life
F
sugar
Am
yes please
Dm C
won't you come and put it down on me
C
my broken pieces
Am
you pick them up
Dm C
don't leave me hanging, hanging
come get me some
C
when I'm without ya
Am
so insecure
Dm C
you are the one thing, one thing
i'm living for
F
i don't wanna be needing your love
Dm
i just wanna be deep in your love
Dm C
and it's killing me when you're away
F Am
ooh baby, cause I really don't care where you are
Dm
i just wanna be there where you are
C
and i gotta get one little taste
==Kembali ke : Reff
Yeah
C
i want that red velvet
Am
i want that sugar sweet
Dm
don't let nobody touch it
C
unless that somebody is me
C
i gotta be a man
Am
there ain't no other way
Dm C
cause girl you're hotter than a Southern California bae
C
i don't wanna play no games
Am
i don't gotta be afraid
Dm
don't give all that shy shit
C
no make up on
that's my
==Kembali ke : Reff [2x]
Outro : C Am Dm C