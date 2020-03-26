Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Sugar, Kunci Mudah dari C

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Sugar, Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Intro: C Am Dm C
       C Am Dm C

C                Am
i'm hurting baby I'm broken down
Dm
i need your loving
  C
loving I need it now
C
when I'm without you
Am
i'm something weak
Dm
you got me begging,
   C
begging I'm on my knee
F                               Am
i don't wanna be needing your love
                                Dm
i just wanna be deep in your love
                                 C
and it's killing me when you're away
          F
ooh baby, cause I really
                      Am
don't care where you are
                                 Dm
i just wanna be there where you are
                             C
and I gotta get one little taste

Reff:
    F
  sugar
       Am
  yes please
            Dm                   C
  won't you come and put it down on me
             F             Am
  i'm right here, cause I need
          Dm                  C
  little love and little sympathy
             F
  yeah you show me good loving
        Am
  make it alright
    Dm                       C
  need a little a sweetness in my life
    F
  sugar
       Am
  yes please
            Dm                   C
  won't you come and put it down on me

C
my broken pieces
Am
you pick them up
Dm                          C
don't leave me hanging, hanging
                
come get me some
C
when I'm without ya
Am
so insecure
Dm                       C
you are the one thing, one thing
              
i'm living for
F
i don't wanna be needing your love
Dm
i just wanna be deep in your love
Dm                               C
and it's killing me when you're away
          F                                 Am
ooh baby, cause I really don't care where you are
                               Dm
i just wanna be there where you are
                               C
and i gotta get one little taste

==Kembali ke : Reff
     
Yeah
C
i want that red velvet
Am
i want that sugar sweet
Dm
don't let nobody touch it
 C
unless that somebody is me
C
i gotta be a man
Am
there ain't no other way
Dm                            C
cause girl you're hotter than a Southern California bae
C
i don't wanna play no games
Am
i don't gotta be afraid
Dm
don't give all that shy shit
C
no make up on
         
that's my

==Kembali ke : Reff [2x]

Outro : C Am Dm C

