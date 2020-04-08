Kenang Kepergian Glenn Fredly, Ambil Gitarmu, Mainkan Lirik Lagu You Are My Everything

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Kabar duka datang dari dunia entertaiment, penyanyi bersuara merdu, Glenn Fredly meninggal dunia, Rabu (8/4/2020).

Di kabarkan Glenn meninggal akibat peradangan selaput otak. Untuk mengenang kepergian Glenn Fredly para pengemar bisa mainkan Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Are My Everything yang dinyanyikan Glenn Fredly.

pre Intro : E A

Verse

E F#m

Cruising when the sun goes down

A

Cross the sea

C#m B E

Searching for something inside of me

E F#m

I would find all the lost pieces

A

Hardly feel deep in real

C#m B

I was blinded now I see

*

C#m B

Hey hey hey you’re the one

C#m B

Hey hey hey you’re the one

C#m B A

Hey hey hey I can’t live without you

Chourse :

E F#m

Take me to your place

A B E

Where our heart belongs together

B

I will follow you

A

You’re the reason that I breath

E F#m

I’ll come running to you

A B E

Fill me with your love forever

B

Promise you one thing

A

That I would never let you go

C E

‘Cause you are my everything

E

You’re the one, you’re my inspiration

F#m

You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one

A

You’re the light that would keep me safe and warm

B

You’re the one, kiss, you’re the one

E

Like the sun goes down,

F#m

coming from above all

A

To the deepest ocean and highest mountain

B

Deep and real deep I can see now

back to *

(*).

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Are My Everything - Glenn Fredly, You’re The Reason.