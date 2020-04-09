Harga HP
Daftar Harga Terbaru HP OPPO 9 April 2020, OPPO Reno 3, OPPO A31, OPPO F11, A71
BANGKAPOS.COM - Tak terasa sudah masuk bulan April 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya.
Harga HP Oppo pada Maret 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo April dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO Reno 3 Rp 5.200.000
OPPO A71 (2018) 2GB/16GB - Blue Rp 1.899.000
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Sunset Pink Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 8GB/256GB - Green Rp 11.393.280
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 8GB/256GB - Black Rp 11.393.280
OPPO R17 Pro 8GB/128GB - Radiant Mist Rp 9.999.000
OPPO R17 Pro 8GB/128GB - Green Rp 10.243.200
OPPO Reno 6GB/256GB - Jet Black Rp 8.914.800
OPPO Reno 6GB/256GB - Ocean Green Rp 8.914.800
OPPO F11 4GB/64GB - Flourite Purple Rp 3.730.800
OPPO F11 4GB/64GB - Marble Green Rp 3.730.800
OPPO A71 Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Red Rp 1.752.720
OPPO A5s 3GB/32GB - Red Rp 1.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.399.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.399.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.911.040
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.359.200
OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.699.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 5.159.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Lake Green Rp 5.199.000
OPPO F9 6GB/64GB - Red Rp 2.999.000
OPPO F9 6GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.999.000
OPPO F9 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 3.699.000
OPPO F9 6GB/64GB - Purple Rp 3.736.920
OPPO F5 64GB Black Rp 3.200.000
OPPO F5 Pro Red Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Purple Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Red Rp 1.900.000
OPPO A3S 2GB/16GB - Purple Rp 1.999.000
OPPO A3S 2GB/16GB - Red Rp 1.799.000
