Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello - Main dari Kunci Em

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello, Kunci Mudah dari Em "Hello from the other side..I must've calle

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello - Main dari Kunci Em
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello, Kunci Mudah dari Em

Capo di fret 1

[Intro] Em G D C

   Em G      D  C

Hello.. it's me..

      Em        G

I was wondering if after all

      D                C

These years you'd like to meet

      Em   G      D     C

To go over.. everything..

              Em

They say that time's

            G

Supposed to heal ya

            D         C

But I ain't done much healing

   Em G         D       C

Hello.. can you hear me?

       Em     G

I'm in California dreaming about

D           C

Who we used to be..

             Em      G     D    C

When we were younger.. and free..

        Em            G

I've forgotten how it felt before

    D                 C

The world fell at our feet

               G          D

There's such a difference..

  Bm      C

Between.. us

      Em   D  C

And a million miles..

[Chorus]

Em         C           G  D

Hello from the other side..

  Em           C            G     D

I must've called a thousand times..

          Em    C

To tell you I'm sorry

         G               D

For everything that I've done

           Em       C

But when I call you never

G          D

Seem to be home..

Em         C         G  D

Hello from the out side..

   Em          C               G   D

At least I can say that I've tried..

          Em    C

To tell you I'm sorry

    G             D

For breaking your heart

                Em      C

But it don't matter, it clearly

        G         D         Em G  D  C

Doesn't tear you apart anymore..

   Em G     D       C

Hello.. how are you?

        Em         G

It's so typical of me to talk

 D           C

About myself I'm sorry

  Em   G             D    C

I hope.. that you're well..

        Em        G

Did you ever make it out of that town

      D            C

Where nothing ever happened?

        G      D

It's no secret..

         Bm      C

That the both of us..

    Em      D      C

Are running out of time..

[Chorus]

   Em         C           G  D

So hello from the other side..

  Em           C            G     D

I must've called a thousand times..

          Em    C

To tell you I'm sorry

         G               D

For everything that I've done

           Em       C

But when I call you never

G          D

Seem to be home..

Em         C         G  D

Hello from the out side..

   Em          C               G   D

At least I can say that I've tried..

          Em    C

To tell you I'm sorry

    G             D

For breaking your heart

                Em      C

But it don't matter, it clearly

        G         D         Em C

Doesn't tear you apart anymore..

D  G      Em  C

Oh.. anymore..

D  G      Em  C

Oh.. anymore..

D  G      Em  C

Oh.. anymore..

   D

Anymore..

[Chorus]

   Em         C           G  D

So hello from the other side..

  Em           C            G     D

I must've called a thousand times..

        Em      C

To tell you I'm sorry

         G               D

For everything that I've done

           Em       C

But when I call you never

G          D

Seem to be home..

Em         C         G  D

Hello from the out side..

   Em          C               G   D

At least I can say that I've tried..

        Em      C

To tell you I'm sorry

    G             D

For breaking your heart

                Em      C

But it don't matter, it clearly

        G         D         Em G D C Em

Doesn't tear you apart anymore..

 
