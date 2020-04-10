Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello - Main dari Kunci Em

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello, Kunci Mudah dari Em

Capo di fret 1 [Intro] Em G D C



Em G D C



Hello.. it's me..



Em G



I was wondering if after all



D C



These years you'd like to meet



Em G D C



To go over.. everything..



Em



They say that time's



G



Supposed to heal ya



D C



But I ain't done much healing



Em G D C



Hello.. can you hear me?



Em G



I'm in California dreaming about



D C



Who we used to be..

Em G D C



When we were younger.. and free..



Em G



I've forgotten how it felt before



D C



The world fell at our feet

G D



There's such a difference..



Bm C



Between.. us



Em D C



And a million miles..

[Chorus]



Em C G D



Hello from the other side..



Em C G D



I must've called a thousand times..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For everything that I've done



Em C



But when I call you never



G D



Seem to be home..

Em C G D



Hello from the out side..



Em C G D



At least I can say that I've tried..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For breaking your heart



Em C



But it don't matter, it clearly



G D Em G D C



Doesn't tear you apart anymore..



Em G D C



Hello.. how are you?



Em G



It's so typical of me to talk



D C



About myself I'm sorry



Em G D C



I hope.. that you're well..



Em G



Did you ever make it out of that town



D C



Where nothing ever happened?

G D



It's no secret..



Bm C



That the both of us..



Em D C



Are running out of time..

[Chorus]



Em C G D



So hello from the other side..



Em C G D



I must've called a thousand times..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For everything that I've done



Em C



But when I call you never



G D



Seem to be home..



Em C G D



Hello from the out side..



Em C G D



At least I can say that I've tried..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For breaking your heart



Em C



But it don't matter, it clearly



G D Em C



Doesn't tear you apart anymore..



D G Em C



Oh.. anymore..



D G Em C



Oh.. anymore..



D G Em C



Oh.. anymore..



D



Anymore..



[Chorus]



Em C G D



So hello from the other side..



Em C G D



I must've called a thousand times..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For everything that I've done



Em C



But when I call you never



G D



Seem to be home..



Em C G D



Hello from the out side..



Em C G D



At least I can say that I've tried..



Em C



To tell you I'm sorry



G D



For breaking your heart



Em C



But it don't matter, it clearly



G D Em G D C Em



Doesn't tear you apart anymore..



