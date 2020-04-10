Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Adele - Hello - Main dari Kunci Em

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Capo di fret 1 [Intro] Em G D C
Em G D C
Hello.. it's me..
Em G
I was wondering if after all
D C
These years you'd like to meet
Em G D C
To go over.. everything..
Em
They say that time's
G
Supposed to heal ya
D C
But I ain't done much healing
Em G D C
Hello.. can you hear me?
Em G
I'm in California dreaming about
D C
Who we used to be..
Em G D C
When we were younger.. and free..
Em G
I've forgotten how it felt before
D C
The world fell at our feet
G D
There's such a difference..
Bm C
Between.. us
Em D C
And a million miles..
[Chorus]
Em C G D
Hello from the other side..
Em C G D
I must've called a thousand times..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For everything that I've done
Em C
But when I call you never
G D
Seem to be home..
Em C G D
Hello from the out side..
Em C G D
At least I can say that I've tried..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For breaking your heart
Em C
But it don't matter, it clearly
G D Em G D C
Doesn't tear you apart anymore..
Em G D C
Hello.. how are you?
Em G
It's so typical of me to talk
D C
About myself I'm sorry
Em G D C
I hope.. that you're well..
Em G
Did you ever make it out of that town
D C
Where nothing ever happened?
G D
It's no secret..
Bm C
That the both of us..
Em D C
Are running out of time..
[Chorus]
Em C G D
So hello from the other side..
Em C G D
I must've called a thousand times..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For everything that I've done
Em C
But when I call you never
G D
Seem to be home..
Em C G D
Hello from the out side..
Em C G D
At least I can say that I've tried..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For breaking your heart
Em C
But it don't matter, it clearly
G D Em C
Doesn't tear you apart anymore..
D G Em C
Oh.. anymore..
D G Em C
Oh.. anymore..
D G Em C
Oh.. anymore..
D
Anymore..
[Chorus]
Em C G D
So hello from the other side..
Em C G D
I must've called a thousand times..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For everything that I've done
Em C
But when I call you never
G D
Seem to be home..
Em C G D
Hello from the out side..
Em C G D
At least I can say that I've tried..
Em C
To tell you I'm sorry
G D
For breaking your heart
Em C
But it don't matter, it clearly
G D Em G D C Em
Doesn't tear you apart anymore..
