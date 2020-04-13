Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily - Main dari Kunci Em

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily, Kunci Mudah dari Em



Capo di fret 2 Em Am

Lily was a little girl

D Bm

Afraid of the big, wide world

Em Am D

She grew up.. within her castle walls..

Em Am

Now and then she tried to run

D

And then on the night

Bm

with the setting sun

Em

She went in the woods away

Am D

So afraid, all alone.. Em Am D

They warned her, don't go there

Bm

There's creatures

Em

who are hiding in the dark

Am D

Then something came creeping

Em

It told her, don't you worry just (Chorus)

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top of all the mountains or valley low

Em

Give you everything

Am

you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh..

Em Am

Everything you want

D

in gold I'll be the magic story

Bm

you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. (Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. Em Am

She knew she was hypnotized

D Bm

And walking on cold thin ice

Em Am D

Then you broke, and she awoke.. again.. Em Am D

Then she ran faster than

Bm

Start screaming,

Em

is there someone out there?

Am D

Please help me, Come get me

Em

Behind her, she can hear it say (Chorus)

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top of all the mountains or valley low

Em

Give you everything

Am

you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh..

Em Am

Everything you want

D

in gold I'll be the magic story

Bm

you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. (Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. (Intro) Em Am D Bm

Em Am D Bm Em Am

Everything you want in gold

D Bm

I'll be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top of all the mountains or valley low

Em

Give you everything

Am

you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh.. Em Am D

Then she ran faster than

Bm

Start screaming,

Em

is there someone out there?

Am

Please help me,

D Em

Just let me in.. o..ooh..

