Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily - Main dari Kunci Em

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily, Kunci Mudah dari Em

Capo di fret 2

Em                Am
Lily was a little girl
 D                      Bm
Afraid of the big, wide world
         Em              Am     D
She grew up.. within her castle walls..
Em                        Am
Now and then she tried to run
                D
And then on the night
                 Bm
with the setting sun
                Em
She went in the woods away
Am         D
So afraid, all alone..
Em           Am            D
 They warned her, don't go there
            Bm
There's creatures
                      Em
who are hiding in the dark
         Am             D
Then something came creeping
        Em
It told her, don't you worry just
(Chorus)
Em                  Am
Follow everywhere I go
               D                   Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
              Em
Give you everything
                     Am
you've been dreaming of
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em             Am
Everything you want
                    D
in gold I'll be the magic story
Bm
you've been told
              Em               Am
And you'll be safe under my control
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em                    Am
She knew she was hypnotized
    D                    Bm
And walking on cold thin ice
         Em              Am       D
Then you broke, and she awoke.. again..
Em        Am         D
 Then she ran faster than
           Bm
Start screaming,
                     Em
is there someone out there?
            Am           D
Please help me, Come get me
       Em
Behind her, she can hear it say
(Chorus)
Em                  Am
Follow everywhere I go
               D                   Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
              Em
Give you everything
                     Am
you've been dreaming of
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em             Am
Everything you want
                    D
in gold I'll be the magic story
Bm
you've been told
              Em               Am
And you'll be safe under my control
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm
        Em Am D Bm
Em             Am           
Everything you want in gold
            D           Bm
I'll be the magic story you've been told
              Em               Am
And you'll be safe under my control
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em                  Am
Follow everywhere I go
               D                   Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
              Em
Give you everything
                     Am
you've been dreaming of
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em        Am         D
 Then she ran faster than
           Bm
Start screaming,
                     Em
is there someone out there?
            Am
Please help me,
            D        Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
 
