Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily - Main dari Kunci Em

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker, K-391 & Emelie Hollow - Lily, Kunci Mudah dari Em
Capo di fret 2 Em Am
Lily was a little girl
D Bm
Afraid of the big, wide world
Em Am D
She grew up.. within her castle walls..
Em Am
Now and then she tried to run
D
And then on the night
Bm
with the setting sun
Em
She went in the woods away
Am D
So afraid, all alone..
Em Am D
They warned her, don't go there
Bm
There's creatures
Em
who are hiding in the dark
Am D
Then something came creeping
Em
It told her, don't you worry just
(Chorus)
Em Am
Follow everywhere I go
D Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
Em
Give you everything
Am
you've been dreaming of
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em Am
Everything you want
D
in gold I'll be the magic story
Bm
you've been told
Em Am
And you'll be safe under my control
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em Am
She knew she was hypnotized
D Bm
And walking on cold thin ice
Em Am D
Then you broke, and she awoke.. again..
Em Am D
Then she ran faster than
Bm
Start screaming,
Em
is there someone out there?
Am D
Please help me, Come get me
Em
Behind her, she can hear it say
(Chorus)
Em Am
Follow everywhere I go
D Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
Em
Give you everything
Am
you've been dreaming of
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em Am
Everything you want
D
in gold I'll be the magic story
Bm
you've been told
Em Am
And you'll be safe under my control
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm Em Am
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
(Intro) Em Am D Bm
Em Am D Bm
Em Am
Everything you want in gold
D Bm
I'll be the magic story you've been told
Em Am
And you'll be safe under my control
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em Am
Follow everywhere I go
D Bm
Top of all the mountains or valley low
Em
Give you everything
Am
you've been dreaming of
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
Em Am D
Then she ran faster than
Bm
Start screaming,
Em
is there someone out there?
Am
Please help me,
D Em
Just let me in.. o..ooh..
