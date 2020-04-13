Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre - Main dari Kunci Am

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre, Kunci Mudah dari Am

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre - Main dari Kunci Am
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre, Kunci Mudah dari Am 
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre, Kunci Mudah dari Am

Capo di fret 4

(Intro) Am F C G
Am
 Hello, hello..
F       C
 Can you hear me,
G               (Am)
as I scream your name..
Am
 Hello, hello
F       C
 Do you need me,
  G            Am
before I fade away..
                       F      C
Is this the place that I call home..
   G                Am
To find what I've become
               F       C
Walk along the path unknown..
   G                 Am
We live, we love, we lie..
(Chorus)
            F
Deep in the dark..
                 C
I don't need the light..
          G             Am
There's a ghost inside me..
         F                  C
It all belongs to the other side..
   G                 Am  F C G
We live, we love, we lie..
             Am   F C G
(We live, we love..)
(Intro) Am F C G
        Am F C G
Am
 Hello, hello
F        C
 Nice to meet you,
G              (Am)
voice inside my head
Am
 Hello, hello
F    C
 I believe you,
G            Am
how can I forget
                       F      C
Is this the place that I call home..
   G                Am
To find what I've become
               F       C
Walk along the path unknown..
   G                 Am
We live, we love, we lie..
(Chorus)
            F
Deep in the dark..
                 C
I don't need the light..
          G             Am
There's a ghost inside me..
         F                  C
It all belongs to the other side..
   G                 Am  F C G
We live, we love, we lie..
Am F C    G                 Am...
      (We live, we love, we lie..)
(Outro) Am F C G
        Am F C G
        Am F C G
        Am F C G
 
