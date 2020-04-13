Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre - Main dari Kunci Am

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre, Kunci Mudah dari Am





Capo di fret 4 (Intro) Am F C G Am

Hello, hello..

F C

Can you hear me,

G (Am)

as I scream your name..

Am

Hello, hello

F C

Do you need me,

G Am

before I fade away.. F C

Is this the place that I call home..

G Am

To find what I've become

F C

Walk along the path unknown..

G Am

We live, we love, we lie.. (Chorus)

F

Deep in the dark..

C

I don't need the light..

G Am

There's a ghost inside me..

F C

It all belongs to the other side..

G Am F C G

We live, we love, we lie.. Am F C G

(We live, we love..) (Intro) Am F C G

Am F C G Am

Hello, hello

F C

Nice to meet you,

G (Am)

voice inside my head

Am

Hello, hello

F C

I believe you,

G Am

how can I forget F C

Is this the place that I call home..

G Am

To find what I've become

F C

Walk along the path unknown..

G Am

We live, we love, we lie.. (Chorus)

F

Deep in the dark..

C

I don't need the light..

G Am

There's a ghost inside me..

F C

It all belongs to the other side..

G Am F C G

We live, we love, we lie.. Am F C G Am...

(We live, we love, we lie..) (Outro) Am F C G

Am F C G

Am F C G

Am F C G

