Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre - Main dari Kunci Am

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alan Walker - The Spectre, Kunci Mudah dari Am
Capo di fret 4 (Intro) Am F C G
Am
Hello, hello..
F C
Can you hear me,
G (Am)
as I scream your name..
Am
Hello, hello
F C
Do you need me,
G Am
before I fade away..
F C
Is this the place that I call home..
G Am
To find what I've become
F C
Walk along the path unknown..
G Am
We live, we love, we lie..
(Chorus)
F
Deep in the dark..
C
I don't need the light..
G Am
There's a ghost inside me..
F C
It all belongs to the other side..
G Am F C G
We live, we love, we lie..
Am F C G
(We live, we love..)
(Intro) Am F C G
Am F C G
Am
Hello, hello
F C
Nice to meet you,
G (Am)
voice inside my head
Am
Hello, hello
F C
I believe you,
G Am
how can I forget
F C
Is this the place that I call home..
G Am
To find what I've become
F C
Walk along the path unknown..
G Am
We live, we love, we lie..
(Chorus)
F
Deep in the dark..
C
I don't need the light..
G Am
There's a ghost inside me..
F C
It all belongs to the other side..
G Am F C G
We live, we love, we lie..
Am F C G Am...
(We live, we love, we lie..)
(Outro) Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G
