Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory - Main dari Kunci D

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory 
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

Capo di fret 4

[Intro] A G D A G G-A-D
        A G D A G G-A-D
D                      Bm
 Thanks for all you've done
     A
I've missed you for so long
  G
I can't believe you're gone
D                  Bm
 You still live in me
  A
I feel you in the wind
    G
You guide me constantly
D
 I've never knew
                   Bm
what it was to be alone, no..
               A
Cause you were always there for me
         G
You were always waiting
D
 And now come home
                Bm
and I miss your face so
A
Smiling down on me
  G
I close my eyes to see
[Chorus]
      D
And I know,
         A
you're a part of me
              Bm
And it's your song
     G
that sets me free
          D
I sing it while
         A
I feel I can't hold on
         Bm
I sing tonight
         G
cause it comforts me
[Intro] D Bm A G
D
 I carry the things
                  Bm
that remind me of you
   A   
In loving memory of
    G
The one that was so true
D
 Your were as kind
             Bm
as you could be
    A
And even though you're gone
          G
You still mean the world to me
D
 I've never knew
                   Bm
what it was to be alone, no..
               A
Cause you were always there for me
         G
You were always waiting
D
 But now I come home
                 Bm
and it's not the same, no
         A
It feels empty and alone
  G
I can't believe you're gone
[Chorus]
      D
And I know,
         A
you're a part of me
              Bm
And it's your song
     G
that sets me free
          D
I sing it while
         A
I feel I can't hold on
         Bm
I sing tonight
         G
cause it comforts me
A            G                 D
 I'm glad he set you free from sorrow
           A               G
I'll still love you more tomorrow
             G               D
And you will be here with me still
A        G                D
 All you did you did with feeling
        A                G
And You always found the meaning
G              D
And you always will
G              D
And you always will
G       A      Bb   A   G
And you always will.. u hu..
D Bm A G  D  Bm A G
u..       hu..
[Chorus]
      D
And I know,
         A
you're a part of me
              Bm
And it's your song
     G
that sets me free
          D
I sing it while
         A
I feel I can't hold on
         Bm
I sing tonight
         G
cause it comforts me
[Outro] A G D A G G-A-D
        A G D A G G-A-D
 
