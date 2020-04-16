Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Alter Bridge - In Loving Memory - Main dari Kunci D

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Capo di fret 4 [Intro] A G D A G G-A-D
A G D A G G-A-D
D Bm
Thanks for all you've done
A
I've missed you for so long
G
I can't believe you're gone
D Bm
You still live in me
A
I feel you in the wind
G
You guide me constantly
D
I've never knew
Bm
what it was to be alone, no..
A
Cause you were always there for me
G
You were always waiting
D
And now come home
Bm
and I miss your face so
A
Smiling down on me
G
I close my eyes to see
[Chorus]
D
And I know,
A
you're a part of me
Bm
And it's your song
G
that sets me free
D
I sing it while
A
I feel I can't hold on
Bm
I sing tonight
G
cause it comforts me
[Intro] D Bm A G
D
I carry the things
Bm
that remind me of you
A
In loving memory of
G
The one that was so true
D
Your were as kind
Bm
as you could be
A
And even though you're gone
G
You still mean the world to me
D
I've never knew
Bm
what it was to be alone, no..
A
Cause you were always there for me
G
You were always waiting
D
But now I come home
Bm
and it's not the same, no
A
It feels empty and alone
G
I can't believe you're gone
[Chorus]
D
And I know,
A
you're a part of me
Bm
And it's your song
G
that sets me free
D
I sing it while
A
I feel I can't hold on
Bm
I sing tonight
G
cause it comforts me
A G D
I'm glad he set you free from sorrow
A G
I'll still love you more tomorrow
G D
And you will be here with me still
A G D
All you did you did with feeling
A G
And You always found the meaning
G D
And you always will
G D
And you always will
G A Bb A G
And you always will.. u hu..
D Bm A G D Bm A G
u.. hu..
[Chorus]
D
And I know,
A
you're a part of me
Bm
And it's your song
G
that sets me free
D
I sing it while
A
I feel I can't hold on
Bm
I sing tonight
G
cause it comforts me
[Outro] A G D A G G-A-D
A G D A G G-A-D
