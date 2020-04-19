Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel - Main dari Kunci D
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel, Kunci Mudah dari D Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel, Kunci Mudah dari D
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] D A Bm G
D A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm G
And believe me when I say
D A
She got that whole place blowing
Bm G
She got that whole place blowing
D A Bm G
She got that whole place glowing, glowing
D A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm G
And believe me when I say
D A
She got that whole place glowing
Bm G
She got that whole place glowing
D A
She got that whole place glowing
Bm G
And she's high in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
She got wings, she got a halo
G
It seems to me so unnatural
D A Bm
Cos that's one thing that I just don't know
G
What seems to be so incredible
D A Bm G
She looked at me took me by surprise yeaaahh
D A Bm
As if she took me by the hand to some foreign land
G
And had me way up
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D A
Singing my song (yeah yeah)
Bm
From dusk till dawn (yeah yeah)
I know you got a lot on your mind
G
But it won't be long (yeah yeah)
D A
These days get better (yeah yeah)
Bm
And I may be wrong (yeah yeah)
G
Cuz I'll never get across the line before they make it home (yeah yeah)
D A
Singing my song (yeah yeah)
Bm
From dusk till dawn (yeah yeah)
I know you got a lot on your mind
G
But it won’t be long (yeah yeah)
D A
These days get better (yeah yeah)
Bm
And I may be wrong (yeah yeah)
G
Cuz I'll never get across the line before they make it home (yeah yeah)
D A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm G
And believe me when I say
D A
She got that whole place blowing
Bm G
She got that whole place blowing
D A Bm G
She got that whole place glowing, glowing
D A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm G
And believe me when I say
D A
She got that whole place glowing
Bm G
She got that whole place glowing
D A
She got that whole place glowing
Bm G
And she's high in the sky singing
D A Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
