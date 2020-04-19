Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel - Main dari Kunci D

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel, Kunci Mudah dari D

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Akon - Angel, Kunci Mudah dari D

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Intro] D A Bm G
D             A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm             G
And believe me when I say
            D           A
She got that whole place blowing
            Bm          G
She got that whole place blowing
            D           A        Bm         G
She got that whole place glowing, glowing
D             A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm             G
And believe me when I say
            D           A
She got that whole place glowing
            Bm          G
She got that whole place glowing
            D           A
She got that whole place glowing
         Bm           G
And she's high in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D         A                     Bm
 She got wings, she got a halo
            G
It seems to me so unnatural
D                A                Bm
Cos that's one thing that I just don't know
G
What seems to be so incredible
D               A                 Bm         G
She looked at me took me by surprise yeaaahh
     D                   A             Bm
As if she took me by the hand to some foreign land
             G
And had me way up
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
             G
Way above the clouds in the sky singing
D                   A
 Singing my song (yeah yeah)
                     Bm
From dusk till dawn (yeah yeah)
I know you got a lot on your mind
   G
But it won't be long (yeah yeah)
D                        A
 These days get better (yeah yeah)
                   Bm
And I may be wrong (yeah yeah)
                   G
Cuz I'll never get across the line before they make it home (yeah yeah)
D                   A
 Singing my song (yeah yeah)
                     Bm
From dusk till dawn (yeah yeah)
I know you got a lot on your mind
   G
But it won’t be long (yeah yeah)
D                        A
 These days get better (yeah yeah)
                   Bm
And I may be wrong (yeah yeah)
                   G
Cuz I'll never get across the line before they make it home (yeah yeah)
D             A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm             G
And believe me when I say
            D           A
She got that whole place blowing
            Bm          G
She got that whole place blowing
            D           A        Bm         G
She got that whole place glowing, glowing
D             A
I'm looking at an angel
Bm             G
And believe me when I say
            D           A
She got that whole place glowing
            Bm          G
She got that whole place glowing
            D           A
She got that whole place glowing
         Bm           G
And she's high in the sky singing
D      A     Bm
Wooh...ooh...ooh
 
