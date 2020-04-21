Harga HP OPPO 21 April 2020, 1 Jutaan, Oppo F11 Pro, OPPO A3S, F9, F7, A71 (2018), F5 Pro, A83

Harga HP

Tak terasa sudah masuk akhir bulan April 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.

Berikut ini spesifikasi lengkap Oppo Reno 3, ponsel seri terbaru Oppo yang dibanderol Rp 5,2 juta.

BANGKAPOS.COM - Tak terasa sudah masuk akhir bulan April 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.

Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya.

Harga HP Oppo pada April 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.

Berikut harga ponsel Oppo April dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com

OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 9.141.120

OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Sunset Pink Rp 9.141.120

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Lake Green Rp 5.199.000

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 5.159.000

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.359.200

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000

OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Red Rp 1.899.000

OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.999.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.911.040

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.599.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.599.000

OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.499.000

  1. OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Red Rp 2.699.000
  2. OPPO F9 4GB/64GB - Red Rp 3.699.000
  3. OPPO A3S 2GB/16GB - Red Rp 1.799.000
  4. OPPO F7 Black Rp 3.499.000
  5. OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Purple Rp 2.499.000
  6. OPPO F7 Pro Black Rp 5.199.000
  7. OPPO A71 (2018) 2GB/16GB - Blue Rp 1.899.000
  8. OPPO F11 Pro 6GB/64GB - Aurora Green Rp 4.999.000
  9. OPPO F5 Pro Red Rp 3.999.000
  10. OPPO A83 2GB Gold Rp 1.999.000

Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru April 2020 di Indonesia

