Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj-Bang Bang, Kunci dari A

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang, Kunci Mudah dari A
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
Capo di fret 3 [Melodi Intro] A
She got a body like an hourglass,
A C
but I can give it to you all the time..
A
She got a booty like a Cadillac,
A C
but I can send you into overdrive (oh..)
A C
(Stop and wait, wait for that,
A C
stop, hold up, swing your bat)
A
See anybody could be bad to you,
A
you need a good girl to blow your mind
[Chorus]
A G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah.. hei)
A
She might've let you hold her hand in school,
A C
but I'ma show you how to graduate..
A
No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk,
A C
just come and show me what your momma gave (ooh.. yeah)
A C
(Your love gotta be baby,
A C
love but don't say a thing)
A
See anybody could be good to you,
A
you need a bad girl to blow your mind
[Chorus]
A G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A
It's Myx moscato, it's frizz in a bottle
It's Nicki full throttle, it's oh, oh
A
Swimming in the grotto, we winning in the lotto
C
We dipping in the pot of blue for sure
A
Kitten so good, it's dripping on wood
Get a ride in the engine that could go
A
Batman robbin' it, bang bang, cockin' it
C
Queen Nicki dominant, prominent
A
It's me, Jessie, and Ari, if they test me, they sorry
A C
Ride us up like a Harleythen pull off in this Ferrari
A
If he hanging we banging, phone ranging, he slanging
A C
It ain't karaoke night but get the mic 'cause he singing
A C
(B to the A to the N to the G to the uh)
A C
(B to the A to the N to the G to the hey..)
A
See, anybody could be good to you
A
You need a bad girl to blow your mind, your mind (OK)
[Chorus]
A G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
