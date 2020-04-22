Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj-Bang Bang, Kunci dari A

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang, Kunci Mudah dari A

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

Capo di fret 3

[Melodi Intro]

A
 She got a body like an hourglass,
          A                            C
but I can give it to you all the time..
A
 She got a booty like a Cadillac,
          A                            C
but I can send you into overdrive (oh..)
 A                            C
(Stop and wait, wait for that,
A                             C
stop, hold up, swing your bat)
A
 See anybody could be bad to you,
           A
you need a good girl to blow your mind
[Chorus]
A                          G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A                            G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A                                  G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A                               G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah.. hei)
https://www.chordindonesia.com
A
 She might've let you hold her hand in school,
         A                         C
but I'ma show you how to graduate..
A
 No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk,
              A                                 C
just come and show me what your momma gave (ooh.. yeah)
 A                       C
(Your love gotta be baby,
A                         C
love but don't say a thing)
A
 See anybody could be good to you,
           A
you need a bad girl to blow your mind
[Chorus]
A                          G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A                            G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                          C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A                                  G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A                               G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A
It's Myx moscato, it's frizz in a bottle
It's Nicki full throttle, it's oh, oh
A
Swimming in the grotto, we winning in the lotto
                                  C
We dipping in the pot of blue for sure
A
Kitten so good, it's dripping on wood
Get a ride in the engine that could go
A
Batman robbin' it, bang bang, cockin' it
                      C
Queen Nicki dominant, prominent
         A
It's me, Jessie, and Ari, if they test me, they sorry
        A                                            C
Ride us up like a Harleythen pull off in this Ferrari
      A
If he hanging we banging, phone ranging, he slanging
         A                                              C
It ain't karaoke night but get the mic 'cause he singing
 A                                   C
(B to the A to the N to the G to the uh)
 A                                   C
(B to the A to the N to the G to the hey..)
A
 See, anybody could be good to you
           A
You need a bad girl to blow your mind, your mind (OK)
[Chorus]
A                          G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A                            G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A                                  G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A                               G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A                          G
Bang bang into the room (I know you want it)
A                            G
Bang bang all over you (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
A                                  G
Bang bang there goes your heart (I know you want it)
A                               G
Back, back seat of my car (I'll let you have it)
A                    G
Wait a minute let me take you there (ah..)
A                           C
Wait a minute tell you (ah..)
 
