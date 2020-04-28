Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Dear God, Kunci Mudah dari G

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
Agar sesuai Mp3nya Gunakan Tuning D (D-G-C-F-A-D) [Intro] G D Em Bm C G D
G D Em Bm C G D
G D
A lonely road
Em Bm
crossed another cold state line
C G
Miles away from those I love
D
purpose hard to find
G D Em
While I recall.. all the words
Bm
you spoke to me
C G
Can't help but wish that I was there
D
Back where I'd love to be, oh yeah..
[Chorus]
G D Em
Dear God the only thing
D
I ask of you
C
is to hold her when
G
I'm not around,
D
when I'm much too far away
G D Em
We all need.. that person
D
who can be true to you
C
But I left her when
G
I.. found her
D
And now I wish I'd stayed
C D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Bm Em D C
I'm missing you again oh no..
G
Once again..
D
There's nothing here
Em Bm
for me on this barren road
C
There's no one here
G
while the city sleeps
D
and all the shops are closed
G D
Can't help but think
Em Bm
of the times I've had with you
C G
Pictures and some memories
D
will have to help me through, oh yeah..
[Chorus]
G D Em
Dear God the only thing
D
I ask of you
C
is to hold her when
G
I'm not around,
D
when I'm much too far away
G D Em
We all need.. that person
D
who can be true to you
C
But I left her when
G
I.. found her
D
And now I wish I'd stayed
C D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Bm Em D C
I'm missing you again oh no..
G
Once again..
Em Bm
Some search,
C G
never finding a way
Em Bm
Before long,
C G
they waste away
Em Bm
I found you,
C G
something told me to stay
Em Bm
I gave in,
C G
to selfish ways
Am D
And how I miss someone to hold..
G
when hope begins to fade..
D
A lonely road
Em Bm
crossed another cold state line
C G
Miles away from those I love
D
purpose hard to find
[Chorus]
G D Em
Dear God the only thing
D
I ask of you
C
is to hold her when
G
I'm not around,
D
when I'm much too far away
G D Em
We all need.. that person
D
who can be true to you
C
But I left her when
G
I.. found her
D
And now I wish I'd stayed
C D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Bm Em D C
I'm missing you again oh no..
Em Bm C G
Once again..
[Outro] Em Bm C G (18x)
