Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Dear God, Kunci Mudah dari G

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Dear God, Kunci Mudah dari G Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Dear God, Kunci Mudah dari G

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Agar sesuai Mp3nya
Gunakan Tuning D (D-G-C-F-A-D)

[Intro] G D Em Bm C G D
        G D Em Bm C G D
G         D
 A lonely road
         Em                Bm
crossed another cold state line
C               G
Miles away from those I love
D
purpose hard to find
G          D              Em
 While I recall.. all the words
             Bm
you spoke to me
      C                  G
Can't help but wish that I was there
     D
Back where I'd love to be, oh yeah..
[Chorus]
G     D       Em
 Dear God the only thing
  D
I ask of you
      C
is to hold her when
    G
I'm not around,
         D
when I'm much too far away
G       D           Em
 We all need.. that person
        D
who can be true to you
      C
But I left her when
  G
I.. found her
    D
And now I wish I'd stayed
           C              D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
    Bm           Em   D  C
I'm missing you again oh no..
      G
Once again..
                D
There's nothing here
       Em             Bm
for me on this barren road
        C
There's no one here
          G
while the city sleeps
    D
and all the shops are closed
G               D
 Can't help but think
       Em                  Bm
of the times I've had with you
C                 G
Pictures and some memories
     D
will have to help me through, oh yeah..
[Chorus]
G     D       Em
 Dear God the only thing
  D
I ask of you
      C
is to hold her when
    G
I'm not around,
         D
when I'm much too far away
G       D           Em
 We all need.. that person
        D
who can be true to you
      C
But I left her when
  G
I.. found her
    D
And now I wish I'd stayed
           C              D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
    Bm           Em   D  C
I'm missing you again oh no..
      G
Once again..
Em    Bm
 Some search,
C                G
 never finding a way
Em      Bm
 Before long,
C            G
 they waste away
Em       Bm
 I found you,
C                     G
 something told me to stay
Em      Bm
 I gave in,
C           G
 to selfish ways
Am                         D
 And how I miss someone to hold..
                    G
when hope begins to fade..
         D
A lonely road
         Em                Bm
crossed another cold state line
C               G
Miles away from those I love
D
purpose hard to find
[Chorus]
G     D       Em
 Dear God the only thing
  D
I ask of you
      C
is to hold her when
    G
I'm not around,
         D
when I'm much too far away
G       D           Em
 We all need.. that person
        D
who can be true to you
      C
But I left her when
  G
I.. found her
    D
And now I wish I'd stayed
           C              D
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
    Bm           Em   D  C
I'm missing you again oh no..
      Em   Bm C G
Once again..
[Outro] Em Bm C G (18x)
 
