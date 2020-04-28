Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Seize The Day, Kunci Mudah dari Am
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Seize The Day, Kunci Mudah dari Am Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Seize The Day, Kunci Mudah dari Am
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
Capo di fret 5
Am
Seize the day
C Dm
or die regretting the time you lost
G F
It's empty and cold without you here
G Am
Too many people to ache over..
Dm G
I see my vision burn..
C
I feel my memories fade with time..
G Am
But I'm too young to worry..
Dm G
These streets we travel on..
C
Will undergo our same lost past..
Am
I found you here
Dm C
now please just stay for a while
G Am
I can move on with you around
Dm
I hand you my mortal life
C G
but will it be forever..
Am Dm C
I'd do.. anything for a smile
G Am
Holding you till our time is done
Dm
We both know the day will come
C G
But I don't want to leave you..
Dm G
I see my vision burn..
C
I feel my memories fade with time..
G Am
But I'm too young to worry..
F
A melody, a memory,
F
or just one picture..
(Chorus)
Am
Seize the day
C Dm
or die regretting the time you lost
G F
It's empty and cold without you here
G Am
Too many people to ache over..
Am Dm C
Newborn life.. replacing all of us
G Am
Changing this fable we live in..
Dm C G
No longer needed here so where do we go..
Am Dm C
Will you take a journey tonight
G Am
Follow me past the walls of death
Dm
But girl, what if there is
C G
no eternal life..
Dm G
I see my vision burn..
C
I feel my memories fade with time..
G Am
But I'm too young to worry..
F
A melody, a memory,
F
or just one picture..
(Chorus)
Am
Seize the day
C Dm
or die regretting the time you lost
G F
It's empty and cold without you here
G Am
Too many people to ache over.. yeah..
Am
Trials in life..
C Dm
questions of us existing here
C
Don't want to die alone
F
without you here
G C
Please tell me what we have is real..
(Int.) C G Am F
C G Am F
C G Am F
C G Am
So, What if I never hold you.. yeah..
F
Or kiss you lips again.. woooo oooo..
C G
So, I never want to leave you
F
And the memories for us to see
F
I beg don't leave me..
(Chorus)
Am
Seize the day
C Dm
or die regretting the time you lost
G F
It's empty and cold without you here
G Am
Too many people to ache over.. yeah..
Am
Trials in life..
C Dm
questions of us existing here
C
Don't want to die alone
F
without you here
G Am
Please tell me what we have is real..
(Intro) Dm C E F
Dm C E F
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day
Dm C
Silence, you lost me
E F
no chance for one more day..
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Aura Kasih - Mari Bercinta - Kunci Mudah dari Fm
|Chord dan Lirik lagu AADC Melly G Feat Eric
|Bosen di Rumah Aja, Yuk Ambil Gitar Mainkan Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jika Melly Goeslaw Feat Ari Lasso
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu- Angkasa - Jangan Ada Dusta di antara Kita - Main dari Kunci C#m
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu - Angkasa - Jangan Pernah Selingkuh - Main dari Kunci Dm