Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Seize The Day, Kunci Mudah dari Am

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avenged Sevenfold - Seize The Day, Kunci Mudah dari Am 

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Capo di fret 5

 Am
Seize the day

   C                  Dm
or die regretting the time you lost

        G               F
It's empty and cold without you here

         G              Am
Too many people to ache over..
Dm                  G
 I see my vision burn..

                             C
I feel my memories fade with time..

    G                Am
But I'm too young to worry..

Dm                        G
 These streets we travel on..

                           C
Will undergo our same lost past..

   Am
I found you here

    Dm                     C
now please just stay for a while

           G            Am
I can move on with you around

              Dm
I hand you my mortal life

    C             G
but will it be forever..

 Am        Dm              C
 I'd do.. anything for a smile

            G                Am
Holding you till our time is done

                 Dm
We both know the day will come

    C               G
But I don't want to leave you..

 Dm                  G
 I see my vision burn..

                             C
I feel my memories fade with time..

    G                Am
But I'm too young to worry..

  F
A melody, a memory,

   F
or just one picture..

 (Chorus)

Am
Seize the day

   C                  Dm
or die regretting the time you lost

        G               F
It's empty and cold without you here

         G              Am
Too many people to ache over..

 Am               Dm             C
Newborn life.. replacing all of us

              G             Am
Changing this fable we live in..

          Dm             C           G
No longer needed here so where do we go..

Am        Dm               C
 Will you take a journey tonight

          G                 Am
Follow me past the walls of death

          Dm
But girl, what if there is

C          G
no eternal life..

 Dm                  G
 I see my vision burn..

                             C
I feel my memories fade with time..

    G                Am
But I'm too young to worry..

  F
A melody, a memory,

   F
or just one picture..

 (Chorus)

Am
Seize the day

   C                  Dm
or die regretting the time you lost

        G               F
It's empty and cold without you here

         G              Am
Too many people to ache over.. yeah..

Am
Trials in life..

C                Dm
questions of us existing here

              C
Don't want to die alone

    F
without you here

               G               C
Please tell me what we have is real..

(Int.) C G Am F
       C G Am F
       C G Am F

 C                    G            Am
 So, What if I never hold you.. yeah..

                  F
Or kiss you lips again.. woooo oooo..

C                    G
 So, I never want to leave you

        F
And the memories for us to see

  F
I beg don't leave me..

 (Chorus)

Am
Seize the day

   C                  Dm
or die regretting the time you lost

        G               F
It's empty and cold without you here

         G              Am
Too many people to ache over.. yeah..

 Am
Trials in life..

C                Dm
questions of us existing here

              C
Don't want to die alone

    F
without you here

               G               Am
Please tell me what we have is real..

 (Intro) Dm C E F

        Dm C E F

 Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day

Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day

 Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day

Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day

 Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day

Dm           C
Silence, you lost me

   E               F
no chance for one more day..

 
