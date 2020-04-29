Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be, Main dari Kunci C

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be, Kunci Mudah dari C Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be, Kunci Mudah dari C 
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be, Kunci Mudah dari C

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

[Intro] C
        C
there's nothing i could say to you
Am
nothing i could ever do
   Em                      F
to make you see.. what you mean to me
C
all the pain the tears i cried
 Am
still you never said goodbye
    Em
and now i know
    F
how far you'd go
Am                  F  
 i know i let you down
                       Am
but it's not like that now
                     F     G/B   C
this time i'll never let.. you.. go
[Chorus]
       Am
i will be..
             Em
all that you want
                 F
and get myself together
                                C
cause you keep me from falling apart
       Am
all my life..
                    Em
i'll be with you forever
                       F
to get you through the day
                       C  Am  F
and make everything OK..
    C
i'd thought that i had everything
  Am
i didn't know what life could bring
    Em          F
but now i see.. honestly
C
you're the one thing i got right
    Am
the only one i let inside
    Em
now i can breathe.. cause you're
F
here with me
Am                  F
 and if i let you down
                  Am
i'll turn it all around
                    F     G/B   C
cause i would never let.. you.. go
[Chorus]
       Am
i will be..
             Em
all that you want
                 F
and get myself together
                                C
cause you keep me from falling apart
       Am
all my life..
                    Em
i'll be with you forever
                       F
to get you through the day
and make everything OK..
      G
cause without you i can't sleep
Am
i'm not gonna ever ever let you leave
       G                            Am
you're all i got you're all i want, yeah..
    G
and without you i don't know what i'll do
Am
i could never ever live a day without you
F
here.. with me.. do you see..
       G
you're all i need
[Intro] C  Am  Em  F
[Chorus]
C           Am
 and i will be..
             Em
all that you want
                 F
and get myself together
                                C
cause you keep me from falling apart
       Am
all my life.. (my life)
                    Em
i'll be with you forever
                       F
to get you through the day
                     C
and make everything OK..
       Am
i will be.. (i'll be)
             Em
all that you want
                 F
and get myself together
                                C
cause you keep me from falling apart
       Am
all my life
                    Em
i'll be with you forever
                       F
to get you through the day
                       C
and make everything OK..
 
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: teddymalaka
