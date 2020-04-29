Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - I Will Be, Main dari Kunci C
[Intro] C
C
there's nothing i could say to you
Am
nothing i could ever do
Em F
to make you see.. what you mean to me
C
all the pain the tears i cried
Am
still you never said goodbye
Em
and now i know
F
how far you'd go
Am F
i know i let you down
Am
but it's not like that now
F G/B C
this time i'll never let.. you.. go
[Chorus]
Am
i will be..
Em
all that you want
F
and get myself together
C
cause you keep me from falling apart
Am
all my life..
Em
i'll be with you forever
F
to get you through the day
C Am F
and make everything OK..
C
i'd thought that i had everything
Am
i didn't know what life could bring
Em F
but now i see.. honestly
C
you're the one thing i got right
Am
the only one i let inside
Em
now i can breathe.. cause you're
F
here with me
Am F
and if i let you down
Am
i'll turn it all around
F G/B C
cause i would never let.. you.. go
[Chorus]
Am
i will be..
Em
all that you want
F
and get myself together
C
cause you keep me from falling apart
Am
all my life..
Em
i'll be with you forever
F
to get you through the day
and make everything OK..
G
cause without you i can't sleep
Am
i'm not gonna ever ever let you leave
G Am
you're all i got you're all i want, yeah..
G
and without you i don't know what i'll do
Am
i could never ever live a day without you
F
here.. with me.. do you see..
G
you're all i need
[Intro] C Am Em F
[Chorus]
C Am
and i will be..
Em
all that you want
F
and get myself together
C
cause you keep me from falling apart
Am
all my life.. (my life)
Em
i'll be with you forever
F
to get you through the day
C
and make everything OK..
Am
i will be.. (i'll be)
Em
all that you want
F
and get myself together
C
cause you keep me from falling apart
Am
all my life
Em
i'll be with you forever
F
to get you through the day
C
and make everything OK..
