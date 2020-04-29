Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone - Main dari Kunci G

Instagram/@avrillavigne
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

[Intro] C Em C Em C Em D
G               D           Em
I always needed time on my own
  G             C
I never thought I'd
         Em           D
need you there when I cried
        G
And the days
          D               Em
feel like years when I'm alone
                        C
And the bed where you lie
                   D
is made up on your side
     Am
When you walk away
            Bm
I count the steps that you take
       C
Do you see how much
                 D
I need you right now?
[Chorus]
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The face I came
   D
to know is missing too
            Am
When you're gone
            C
The words I need to hear
   G
to always get me
D           C
through the day
             D
And make it OK
       C   Em C Em C Em D
I miss you..
     G
I've never felt
     D     Em
this way before
                  C
Everything that I do
              D
reminds me of you
        G
And the clothes you left,
     D             Em
they lie on the floor
                         C
And they smell just like you
                           D
I love the things that you do
     Am
When you walk away
            Bm
I count the steps that you take
       C
Do you see how much
                 D
I need you right now?
[Chorus]
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The face I came
   D
to know is missing too
            Am
When you're gone
            C
The words I need to hear
   G
to always get me
D           C
through the day
             D
And make it OK
       Bm
I miss you..
                      C
We were made for each other
             G
Out there forever,
          D      Bm
I know we were.. Ye yeah..
Em 
All I ever wanted was for you to know
C
Everything I do I give my heart and soul
Em6
I can hardly breath,
                             D
I need to feel you here with me.. Yeah..
[Chorus]
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
            C
When you're gone
    Em
The face I came
   D
to know is missing too
            Am
When you're gone
            C
The words I need to hear
   G
to always get me
D           C
through the day
             D
And make it OK
        C    Em C Em C Em D
I miss.. you..
 
