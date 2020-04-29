Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone - Main dari Kunci G

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
[Intro] C Em C Em C Em D
G D Em
I always needed time on my own
G C
I never thought I'd
Em D
need you there when I cried
G
And the days
D Em
feel like years when I'm alone
C
And the bed where you lie
D
is made up on your side
Am
When you walk away
Bm
I count the steps that you take
C
Do you see how much
D
I need you right now?
[Chorus]
C
When you're gone
Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
C
When you're gone
Em
The face I came
D
to know is missing too
Am
When you're gone
C
The words I need to hear
G
to always get me
D C
through the day
D
And make it OK
C Em C Em C Em D
I miss you..
G
I've never felt
D Em
this way before
C
Everything that I do
D
reminds me of you
G
And the clothes you left,
D Em
they lie on the floor
C
And they smell just like you
D
I love the things that you do
Am
When you walk away
Bm
I count the steps that you take
C
Do you see how much
D
I need you right now?
[Chorus]
C
When you're gone
Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
C
When you're gone
Em
The face I came
D
to know is missing too
Am
When you're gone
C
The words I need to hear
G
to always get me
D C
through the day
D
And make it OK
Bm
I miss you..
C
We were made for each other
G
Out there forever,
D Bm
I know we were.. Ye yeah..
Em
All I ever wanted was for you to know
C
Everything I do I give my heart and soul
Em6
I can hardly breath,
D
I need to feel you here with me.. Yeah..
[Chorus]
C
When you're gone
Em
The pieces of my
D
heart are missing you
C
When you're gone
Em
The face I came
D
to know is missing too
Am
When you're gone
C
The words I need to hear
G
to always get me
D C
through the day
D
And make it OK
C Em C Em C Em D
I miss.. you..
