Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beyonce - Sweet Dreams, Kunci Mudah dari Em 

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Intro] Em-Bm-D-Am
 
Em                       Bm
Every night I rush to my bed
   D                              Am
With hopes that maybe I'll get a chance to see you when I close my
Em                       Bm
eyes I'm going out of my head
D                          Am                            Em
Lost in a fairytale  you hold my hands and be my guide?
Em                  Bm             D     Am
Clouds filled with stars cover the skies
Em                  Bm                    D     Am
And I hope it rains, you're the perfect lullaby
What kinda dream is this?
[Chorus]
            Em                Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em               Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                   Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em                  Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D                        Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'(Cause you're my)
Em               Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em                   Bm
I mention you when I say my prayers
D                   Am
I wrap you around all of my thoughts
(Boy you're my temporary high)
Em                 Bm
I wish that when I wake up you're there
D
To wrap your arms around me for real
Am
And tell me you'll stay by side
Em                  Bm             D     Am
Clouds filled with stars cover the skies
Em                  Bm                    D     Am
And I hope it rains, you're the perfect lullaby
What kinda dream is this?
[Chorus]
            Em                Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em               Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                   Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em                  Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D                        Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'Cause you're my
                Em                Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em     Bm               D          Am 
Tattoo your name across my heart so it will remain
Em        Bm        D   Am
Not even death can make us part
What kind of dream is this?
 
[Chorus]
            Em                Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em               Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                   Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em                  Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D                        Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'(Cause you're my)
            Em                Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D                 Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
 
beyonce
