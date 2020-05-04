Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beyonce - Sweet Dreams, Kunci Mudah dari Em 

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] Em-Bm-D-Am
Em Bm
Every night I rush to my bed
D Am
With hopes that maybe I'll get a chance to see you when I close my
Em Bm
eyes I'm going out of my head
D Am Em
Lost in a fairytale you hold my hands and be my guide?
Em Bm D Am
Clouds filled with stars cover the skies
Em Bm D Am
And I hope it rains, you're the perfect lullaby
What kinda dream is this?
[Chorus]
Em Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'(Cause you're my)
Em Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
I mention you when I say my prayers
D Am
I wrap you around all of my thoughts
(Boy you're my temporary high)
Em Bm
I wish that when I wake up you're there
D
To wrap your arms around me for real
Am
And tell me you'll stay by side
Em Bm D Am
Clouds filled with stars cover the skies
Em Bm D Am
And I hope it rains, you're the perfect lullaby
What kinda dream is this?
[Chorus]
Em Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'Cause you're my
Em Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm D Am
Tattoo your name across my heart so it will remain
Em Bm D Am
Not even death can make us part
What kind of dream is this?
[Chorus]
Em Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
Sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Somebody pinch me, your love's too good to be true
(Turn the lights on)
Em Bm
My guilty pleasure, I ain't going no where
D Am
Baby long as you're here I'll be floating on air
'(Cause you're my)
Em Bm
You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare
D Am
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
Either way I don't wanna wake up from you
(Turn the lights on)
