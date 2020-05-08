Harga HP

Daftar Harga HP OPPO 8 Mei 2020 Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan, Oppo Reno Hingga A9

Tak terasa sudah masuk akhir bulan Mei 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi

BANGKAPOS.COM - Tak terasa sudah masuk akhir bulan Mei 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.

Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada Mei 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.

Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Mei 2020, Oppo A7, F11, A5 2000, F9, A31, A1k, A9 Hingga Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Berikut harga ponsel Oppo Mei dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Lake Green Rp 5.199.000

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.359.200

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 4.999.000

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 5.159.000

OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 4.999.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.999.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.580.500

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.799.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.580.500

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.475.000

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.911.040

OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.475.000

OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Sunset Pink Rp 9.141.120

OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 9.141.120

OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 7.617.600

OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.699.000

OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.499.000

OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.599.000

OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Midnight Black Rp 5.599.000

OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.599.000

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000

OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000

OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.638.800

OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000

OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.998.800

OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.998.800

OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.499.000

OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.638.800

OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.599.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.372.700

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.175.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.599.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.371.600

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.739.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.799.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.739.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000

OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.799.000

Berikut daftar harga hp Vivo terbaru Mei 2020, dirangkum dari Vivo.com

Y50 Rp 3.699.000

V19 Rp4.299.000 (8GB+128GB)

