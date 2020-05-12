Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Always, Kunci Mudah dari C#

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Always, Kunci Mudah dari C# 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Always, Kunci Mudah dari C#

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Intro] E A
        C#m B A
C#
this romeo is bleeding
B
but you can't see his blood
A
it's nothing but some feelings
          C#              B
that this old dog kicked up
C#
it's been raining since you left me
          B
now I'm drowning in the flood
A
you see I've always been a fighter
       B               A-B-C#
but without you I give up
C#
now I can't sing a love song
          B
like the way it's meant to be
A
well, I guess I'm not that good anymore
     B                 A-B
but baby, that's just me
                    
E             B
yeah, I will love you
A      C#m   B
baby - Always
E               B                   A
and I'll be there forever and a day -
C#m   B
Always
E
I'll be there till the stars don't shine
             B
till the heavens burst and
the words don't rhyme
            A
and I know when I die, you'll be on my mind
          B
and I'll love you
A-B-C#
Always
 
C#
now you're pictures that you left behind
B
are just memories of a different life
A
some that made us laugh, some that made us cry
                C#                B 
one that made you have to say goodbye
C#
what I'd give to run my fingers through your hair
              B
to touch your lips, to hold you near
A
when you say your prayers try to understand
          B                     A-B-C#
I've made mistakes, I'm just a man
C#
when he holds you close, when he pulls you near
                 B
when he says the words you've been needing to hear
A
I'll wish I was him `cause those words are mine
               B                 A-B
to say to you till the end of time
 
E            B           A
yeah, I will love you baby
C#m   B
Always
E                   B               A
and I'll be there forever and a day -
C#m   B
Always
D                  G
if you told me to cry for you
A     B
I could
                   G         A
if you told me to die for you
    B
I would
         A           G
take a look at my face
                           A
there's no price I won't pay
