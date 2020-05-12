Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Always, Kunci Mudah dari C# 

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] E A
C#m B A
C#
this romeo is bleeding
B
but you can't see his blood
A
it's nothing but some feelings
C# B
that this old dog kicked up
C#
it's been raining since you left me
B
now I'm drowning in the flood
A
you see I've always been a fighter
B A-B-C#
but without you I give up
C#
now I can't sing a love song
B
like the way it's meant to be
A
well, I guess I'm not that good anymore
B A-B
but baby, that's just me
E B
yeah, I will love you
A C#m B
baby - Always
E B A
and I'll be there forever and a day -
C#m B
Always
E
I'll be there till the stars don't shine
B
till the heavens burst and
the words don't rhyme
A
and I know when I die, you'll be on my mind
B
and I'll love you
A-B-C#
Always
C#
now you're pictures that you left behind
B
are just memories of a different life
A
some that made us laugh, some that made us cry
C# B
one that made you have to say goodbye
C#
what I'd give to run my fingers through your hair
B
to touch your lips, to hold you near
A
when you say your prayers try to understand
B A-B-C#
I've made mistakes, I'm just a man
C#
when he holds you close, when he pulls you near
B
when he says the words you've been needing to hear
A
I'll wish I was him `cause those words are mine
B A-B
to say to you till the end of time
E B A
yeah, I will love you baby
C#m B
Always
E B A
and I'll be there forever and a day -
C#m B
Always
D G
if you told me to cry for you
A B
I could
G A
if you told me to die for you
B
I would
A G
take a look at my face
A
there's no price I won't pay
