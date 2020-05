BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - Gave It All Away, Kunci Mudah dari A

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

A D E5 E A

She ... may be the one that's meant for me

A D E5 E A D

or for the man that I used to be

E5 E A

til' I gave it all away

[Chorus]

A D E5 E A D

why hy hy I lay my heart down on the floor

E5 E A D

I showed you love, you wanted more re re

E5 E A A D E5 E

but I gave it all away (cry ry ry ry cry ry ry ry)

[Verse]

you taught me to see the better truth

about yourself but about me too (about me too)

I was stupid over you

what could I do

[Chorus]

why hy hy I lay my heart down on the floor

I showed you love, you wanted more re re

but I gave it all away (cry ry ry ry cry ry ry ry)

[Verse]

some people wait a lifetime for a chance like this

I've waited enough

baby, no, I won't let you go

I'm sick of tears and being fierce

[Chorus]

why hy hy I lay my heart down on the floor

I showed you love, you wanted more re re

but I gave it all away (cry ry ry ry cry ry ry ry)

there's nothing left to take (cry ry ry ry cry ry ry ry ry)

I gave it all away