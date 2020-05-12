Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m
http://static.wonderfulunion.net
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[verse 1]
C#m
Superstar,
Where you from? How's it going?
I know you,
gotta clue what you're doing
F#m                               E
You can play brand new to all the other chicks out here
        D#            D
But I know what you are, what you are baby
C#m
Look at you,
Gettin' more than just a re-up
Baby you,
Got all the puppets with their strings up
F#m                           E
Fakin' like a good one, but I call 'em like I see 'em
    D#            D
I know what you are, what you are baby
[Chorus]
C#m
Womanizer, woman-womanizer
You're a womanizer
Oh womanizer,
Oh you're a womanizer baby
F#m
You, you, you are
E
You, you, you are
D#                    D
Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer (womanizer)
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m
Ooo, You got me goin',
E
OOo, You're oh so charming
D#
Ooo, But I can't do it,
D
ooo, You womanizer
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m
Ooo, You say I'm crazy,
E
Ooo, I got your crazy
D#                        D
Ooo, You're nothing but a womanizer
[Verse 2] (chord sama seperti verse 1)
Daddy-O,
You got the swagger of a champion
Too bad for you,
You just can't find the right companion
I guess when you have one too many,
Makes it hard, it could be easy
Who you are, that's just who you are baby
Lollipop,
Must mistake me, your're a sucker
To think that I,
Would be a victim not another
Say it, play it how you wanna
But no way, I'm never gonna fall for you, never you baby
[Chorus]
A
Maybe if we both lived in a different world, yeah
E
(womanizer, womanizer, womanizer, womanizer)
A
It would be all good,
And maybe I could be your girl
D#
But I can't, 'cause we don't,
You...
[Chorus]
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m                     E
Womanizer, woman-womanizer
You're a womanizer
D#
Oh womanizer,
D
Oh you're a womanizer baby
 
Tags
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: teddymalaka
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral, Warga Bangun Tembok untuk Physical Distancing, Kapolres Malang Sebut Ada Kesalahpahaman
Viral, Warga Bangun Tembok untuk Physical Distancing, Kapolres Malang Sebut Ada Kesalahpahaman
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan