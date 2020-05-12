Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Womanizer, Kunci Mudah dari C#m 

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[verse 1]
C#m
Superstar,
Where you from? How's it going?
I know you,
gotta clue what you're doing
F#m E
You can play brand new to all the other chicks out here
D# D
But I know what you are, what you are baby
C#m
Look at you,
Gettin' more than just a re-up
Baby you,
Got all the puppets with their strings up
F#m E
Fakin' like a good one, but I call 'em like I see 'em
D# D
I know what you are, what you are baby
[Chorus]
C#m
Womanizer, woman-womanizer
You're a womanizer
Oh womanizer,
Oh you're a womanizer baby
F#m
You, you, you are
E
You, you, you are
D# D
Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer (womanizer)
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m
Ooo, You got me goin',
E
OOo, You're oh so charming
D#
Ooo, But I can't do it,
D
ooo, You womanizer
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m
Ooo, You say I'm crazy,
E
Ooo, I got your crazy
D# D
Ooo, You're nothing but a womanizer
[Verse 2] (chord sama seperti verse 1)
Daddy-O,
You got the swagger of a champion
Too bad for you,
You just can't find the right companion
I guess when you have one too many,
Makes it hard, it could be easy
Who you are, that's just who you are baby
Lollipop,
Must mistake me, your're a sucker
To think that I,
Would be a victim not another
Say it, play it how you wanna
But no way, I'm never gonna fall for you, never you baby
[Chorus]
A
Maybe if we both lived in a different world, yeah
E
(womanizer, womanizer, womanizer, womanizer)
A
It would be all good,
And maybe I could be your girl
D#
But I can't, 'cause we don't,
You...
[Chorus]
C#m
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
Boy don't try to front,
I-I know just, just what you are-are-are
F#m E
Womanizer, woman-womanizer
You're a womanizer
D#
Oh womanizer,
D
Oh you're a womanizer baby
