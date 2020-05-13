Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Creep' Radiohead

Lagu-lagunya pun banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti lagu berjudul creep yang banyak memproleh penghargaan.

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Band lengendaris Radiohead memang cukup familiar dikalangan anak 90an.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu creep seperti dilansir Tribunsolo.com 

[Intro]
C   E   F   Fm
[Verse]
                     C
When you were here before,
                          E
couldn't look you in the eye.
                      F
You're just like an angel,
                    Fm
your skin makes me cry.
                    C
You float like a feather,
                 E
in a beautiful world
                F
I wish I was special,
                    Fm
you're so fucking special. 
[Chorus]
            C            E
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
                         F
What the hell am I doing here?
           Fm
I don't belong here.
[Verse]
                    C
I don't care if it hurts,
                    E
I want to have control.
                    F
I want a perfect body,
                    Fm
I want a perfect soul.
               C
I want you to notice,
               E
when I'm not around.
                  F
You're so fucking special,
             Fm
I wish I was special.
[Chorus] 
            C             E
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
                          F
What the hell am I doing here?
           Fm
I don't belong here. 
[Bridge]
C                        E
She's running out the door,
F
she's running,
                        Fm
she run, run, run, run, run. 
                    C
Whatever makes you happy,
              E
whatever you want.
                  F
You're so fucking special,
             Fm
I wish I was special,
[Chorus]
            C            E
but I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
                         F
What the hell am I doing here?
           Fm
I don't belong here,
           C
I don't belong here.

(Bangkapos.com/Nordin/Tribunsolo.com)

