Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black - Not With Me, Kunci Mudah dari C
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black - Not With Me, Kunci Mudah dari C Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black - Not With Me, Kunci Mudah dari C
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] C F Am G F
C Am F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
Am G F
try to thinking if you're alright
C Am F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
Am G F
knowing you're still here by my side
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
C Am F
life was never be so easy as it seems
Am G F
'till you come and bring your love inside
C Am F
no matter space and distance make it look so far
Am G F
still I know you're still here by my side
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
Dm F
you've made me so alive
Am
you give the best for me
G
love and fantasy
Dm F
yeah and i never feel so lonely
Am
coz you're always here with me
G
yeah always here with me
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
F
you show me the way you show me the way
C Am F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
C Am F
try to thinking if you're alright
C Am F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
C Am F
knowing you're still here by my side
