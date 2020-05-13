Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black - Not With Me, Kunci Mudah dari C 

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black - Not With Me

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Intro] C F Am G F
   C                  Am               F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
      Am           G        F
try to thinking if you're alright
         C                   Am           F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
        Am            G         F
knowing you're still here by my side
     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
        C           Am         F
life was never be so easy as it seems
         Am             G           F
'till you come and bring your love inside
           C                 Am             F
no matter space and distance make it look so far
        Am                G         F
still I know you're still here by my side
     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
Dm                 F
you've made me so alive
                     Am
you give the best for me
             G
love and fantasy
Dm                        F
yeah and i never feel so lonely
                           Am
coz you're always here with me
    G
yeah always here with me
     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
               F
you show me the way you show me the way
   C                  Am               F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
      C           Am        F
try to thinking if you're alright
         C                   Am           F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
        C            Am         F
knowing you're still here by my side
 
