BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars - Marry You, Kunci Mudah dari D
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
Capo di fret 3 (Intro) D Em G D
D
It's a beautiful night,
Em
we're looking for something dumb to do,
G
Hey baby
D
I think I want to marry you
D
Is it that look in your eyes,
Em
Or is it this dancing juice
G
Who cares baby,
D
I think I wanna marry you
D
Well I know this little chapel
Em
on the boulevard we can go..
G
No one will know..
D
Oh come on girl..
D
Who cares if we're trashed
Em
got a pocket full of cash we can blow
G D
Shots of patron.. And it's on girl..
D
Don't say no, no, no, no, no
Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
G
And we'll go, go, go, go, go
D
If you're ready, like I'm ready
D
Cause it's a beautiful night,
Em
We're looking for something dumb to do
G
Hey baby,
D
I think I wanna marry you
D
Is it the look in your eyes
Em
Or is it this dancing juice
G
Who cares baby,
D
I think I wanna marry you
D
Oh.. I'll go get a ring
Em
let the choir bells sing like uh..
G
So what you wanna do ?
D
Let's just run girl..
