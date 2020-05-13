BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars - Marry You, Kunci Mudah dari D

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

D

It's a beautiful night,

Em

we're looking for something dumb to do,

G

Hey baby

D

I think I want to marry you

D

Is it that look in your eyes,

Em

Or is it this dancing juice

G

Who cares baby,

D

I think I wanna marry you

D

Well I know this little chapel

Em

on the boulevard we can go..

G

No one will know..

D

Oh come on girl..

D

Who cares if we're trashed

Em

got a pocket full of cash we can blow

G D

Shots of patron.. And it's on girl..

D

Don't say no, no, no, no, no

Em

Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

G

And we'll go, go, go, go, go

D

If you're ready, like I'm ready

D

Cause it's a beautiful night,

Em

We're looking for something dumb to do

G

Hey baby,

D

I think I wanna marry you

D

Is it the look in your eyes

Em

Or is it this dancing juice

G

Who cares baby,

D

I think I wanna marry you

D

Oh.. I'll go get a ring

Em

let the choir bells sing like uh..

G

So what you wanna do ?

D

Let's just run girl..