Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars - Marry You, Kunci Mudah dari D

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars - Marry You, Kunci Mudah dari D Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Bruno Mars - Marry You
Twitter/ @BrunoMars
Bruno Mars 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars - Marry You, Kunci Mudah dari D

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Capo di fret 3

(Intro) D  Em  G   D
       D
It's a beautiful night,
                            Em
we're looking for something dumb to do,
    G
Hey baby
                          D
I think I want to marry you
           D
Is it that look in your eyes,
              Em
Or is it this dancing juice
    G
Who cares baby,
                        D
I think I wanna marry you
       D
Well I know this little chapel
                        Em
on the boulevard we can go..
            G
No one will know..
        D
Oh come on girl..
    D
Who cares if we're trashed
                                 Em
got a pocket full of cash we can blow
           G               D
Shots of patron.. And it's on girl..
          D
Don't say no, no, no, no, no
         Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
          G
And we'll go, go, go, go, go
          D
If you're ready, like I'm ready
             D
Cause it's a beautiful night,
                            Em
We're looking for something dumb to do
    G
Hey baby,
                        D
I think I wanna marry you
          D
Is it the look in your eyes
              Em
Or is it this dancing juice
    G
Who cares baby,
                        D
I think I wanna marry you
     D
Oh.. I'll go get a ring
                              Em
let the choir bells sing like uh..
                  G
So what you wanna do ?
           D
Let's just run girl..
