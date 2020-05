BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Britney Spears - Hold It Against Me, Kunci Mudah dari Am

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

Am

Hey over there

Please forgive me

C Dm Am

If I'm coming on too strong



Hate to stare



But you're winning

C Dm Am

And they're playing my favorite song

Am

So come here

A little closer

C Dm Am

Wanna whisper in your ear



Make It clear



Little question

C Dm Am

Wanna know just how you feel



C G

If I said my heart was beating loud

Em Am

If we could escape the crowd somehow

C G

If I said I want your body now

Em Am

Would you hold it against me

C G

Cause you feel like paradise

Em Am

I need a vacation tonight

C G

So if I said I want your body now

Em Am

Would you hold it against me

Am

Hey You might think

That I'm crazy

C Dm Am

But I you know I'm just your type

Am

I'mma be a little hazy

C Dm Am

But you just cannot deny