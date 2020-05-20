Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses (Acoustic), Main dari Kunci Db

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses (Acoustic), Kunci Mudah dari Db
[Verse 1] Bb F
Sitting here wasted and wounded at this old piano
Bb F
Trying hard to capture the moment, this morning I don't know
Am Bb
'Cause a bottle of vodka's still lodged in my head and some
F Fsus4 F Bb
Blonde gave me nightmares, think that she's still in my bed
C F
As I dream about movies they won't make of me when I'm dead
[Verse 2(as verse 1)]
With an iron clad fist I wake up and frnch kiss the morning
While some marching band keeps its own beat in my head while were talking
About all of the things that I long to believe
About love, the truth and what you mean to me
Bb C F
And the truth is, baby you're all that I need
[Chorus]
(Richie sings backround vocals three steps higher)
Dm C Bb F
I want to lay you down in a bed of roses
Dm C Bb F
For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails
Bb F Bb F
Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is
Dm C Bb F
And lay you down on a bed of roses
[Verse 3]
Well I'm so far away, each step that I take's on my way home
A king's ransom in dimes, I'd give each night to see through
this payphone
Still I run out if time it's hard to get through
Till the bird on the wire flies me back to you
I'll just close my eyes, and whisper baby blind love is true
[Chorus]
[Bridge]
