Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Main dari Kunci A

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

A D A

We're gonna be so good

D A

Like only we could

D E

come on and hear me now

A D A

We're gonna be so good

D A D E

Like I knew we should

A

I've heard it before.. (oh yeah)

A

And you're telling me no, and I'm crazy

A

We're talking too fast

A

We've just got to take it nice and slow

A

Sit back let it flow now

E D

Don't be misunderstood

E D

When baby, maybe, you know..

[Chorus]

A

We're gonna be so good

D A

Like I knew we would

D A

Like only we could

A E

Come on and hear me now

A

Gonna be so good

D A

Cos it's understood

D A

Like I knew we should,

A E

haw haw.. So good now, baby..

[Intro] A...

(we're gonna be so good)

A

No matter the cost, oh yea..

A

When we're out on the town

A

Getting lazy

A

I'll show you who's boss

A

We're just gonna take it all away

A

No matter what they say now

E D

Don't be misunderstood

E D

When baby, maybe, you know..

[Chorus]

A

We're gonna be so good

D A

Like I knew we would

D A

Like only we could

A E

Come on and hear me now

A

Gonna be so good

D A

Cos it's understood

D A

Like I knew we should,

A E

haw haw.. So good now, baby..