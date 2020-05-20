Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Main dari Kunci A

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Kunci Mudah dari A Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Main dari Kunci A
TRIBUNNEWS
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Kunci Mudah dari A 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Kunci Mudah dari A

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Intro] A -D A A -D A
        A -D A A -D A
                  A    D A
We're gonna be so good
     D       A
Like only we could
D           E
come on and hear me now
                  A    D A
We're gonna be so good
       D       A      D E
Like I knew we should
A 
 I've heard it before.. (oh yeah)
A
 And you're telling me no, and I'm crazy
A
 We're talking too fast
                  A
We've just got to take it nice and slow
A
 Sit back let it flow now
E                D
Don't be misunderstood
     E                D
When baby, maybe, you know..
[Chorus]
                  A
We're gonna be so good
       D       A
Like I knew we would
     D         A
Like only we could
A           E
Come on and hear me now
            A
Gonna be so good
    D            A
Cos it's understood
       D          A
Like I knew we should,
A     E
haw haw.. So good now, baby..
[Intro] A...
(we're gonna be so good)
A
 No matter the cost, oh yea..
                      A
When we're out on the town
             A
Getting lazy
                    A
I'll show you who's boss
                 A
We're just gonna take it all away
   A
No matter what they say now
E                D
Don't be misunderstood
     E                D
When baby, maybe, you know..
[Chorus]
                  A
We're gonna be so good
       D       A
Like I knew we would
     D         A
Like only we could
A           E
Come on and hear me now
            A
Gonna be so good
    D            A
Cos it's understood
       D          A
Like I knew we should,
A     E
haw haw.. So good now, baby..
Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: teddymalaka
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Meninggal Mendadak di ATM Slamet Riyadi, Solo, Janda Pensiunan Dosen Dievakuasi dengan APD Lengkap
Meninggal Mendadak di ATM Slamet Riyadi, Solo, Janda Pensiunan Dosen Dievakuasi dengan APD Lengkap
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan