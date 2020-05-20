Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Main dari Kunci A
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Kunci Mudah dari A Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Boyzone - So Good, Kunci Mudah dari A
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] A -D A A -D A
A -D A A -D A
A D A
We're gonna be so good
D A
Like only we could
D E
come on and hear me now
A D A
We're gonna be so good
D A D E
Like I knew we should
A
I've heard it before.. (oh yeah)
A
And you're telling me no, and I'm crazy
A
We're talking too fast
A
We've just got to take it nice and slow
A
Sit back let it flow now
E D
Don't be misunderstood
E D
When baby, maybe, you know..
[Chorus]
A
We're gonna be so good
D A
Like I knew we would
D A
Like only we could
A E
Come on and hear me now
A
Gonna be so good
D A
Cos it's understood
D A
Like I knew we should,
A E
haw haw.. So good now, baby..
[Intro] A...
(we're gonna be so good)
A
No matter the cost, oh yea..
A
When we're out on the town
A
Getting lazy
A
I'll show you who's boss
A
We're just gonna take it all away
A
No matter what they say now
E D
Don't be misunderstood
E D
When baby, maybe, you know..
[Chorus]
A
We're gonna be so good
D A
Like I knew we would
D A
Like only we could
A E
Come on and hear me now
A
Gonna be so good
D A
Cos it's understood
D A
Like I knew we should,
A E
haw haw.. So good now, baby..
