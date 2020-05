Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cherrybelle - Love Is You, Kunci Mudah dari C

C Cm Bm Em

Baby i love you, love you, love you so much

Am D G

since i found that love is you G C

cinta satu kata penuh makna

D G

cinta bawa hati bahagia

Em Am

dari sekian juta keindahan dunia

Bm Em Am D G

di mata hatiku kaulah keindahan hidupku [Chorus]

C Cm Bm Em

baby i love you, love you, love you so much

Am D G

and i miss you, miss you when you're gone

C Cm Bm Em

baby i need you, need you, need you so much

Am D G

since i found that love is you G C

cinta temani suka dan duka (huuu..)

D G

cinta bawa aku bahagia (bahagia..)

Em Am

dari sekian juta keindahan dunia

Bm Em

di mata hatiku (mata hatiku..)

Am D G

hanya kaulah yang aku cinta [Chorus]

C Cm Bm Em

baby i love you, love you, love you so much

Am D G

and i miss you, miss you when you're gone

C Cm Bm Em

baby i need you, need you, need you so much

Am D G

since i found that love is you



[Bridge]

G G

baby i miss you, baby i need you

G G

baby i miss you, baby i need you

G G

baby i miss you, baby i need you

G G D

baby i miss you, baby i need you [Chorus]

C Cm Bm Em

baby i love you, love you, love you so much

Am D Dm G

and i miss you, miss you when you're gone C Cm Bm Em

baby i need you, need you, need you so much

Am D G

since i found that love is you C Cm Bm Em

baby i love you, love you, love you so much

Am D G

and i miss you, miss you when you're gone

C Cm Bm Em

baby i need you, need you, need you so much

Am D Bm Em

since i found that love is you..

Am D G

since i found that love is you G G

baby i miss you, baby i need you

G G

baby i miss you, baby i need you baby i miss you, baby i need you

baby i miss you, baby i need you