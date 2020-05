Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Kunci Mudah dari C 

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

(Intro) C C

Spent twenty four hours,

G Am F

I need more hours with you

C G Am F

You spent the weekend getting even, ooh

C

We spent the late nights

G Am F

making things right between us C

But now it's all good, babe

G

Roll that back wood, babe

Am F

And play me close (Chorus)

C

'Cause girls like you

G

run 'round with guys like me

Am

'Til sun down when I come through

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

C

Girls like you

G

love, fun, and yeah, me too

Am

What I want when I come through

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah C G Am

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

C G Am

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

F

I need a girl like you C

I spent last night

G Am F

on the last flight to you

C

Took a whole day up

G Am F

tryna get way up, ooh

C

We spent the daylight

G

tryna make things right

Am F

between us (ooh, ooh) C

But now it's all good, babe

G

Roll that back wood, babe

Am F

And play me close (Chorus)

C

'Cause girls like you

G

run 'round with guys like me

Am

'Til sun down when I come through

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

C

Girls like you

G

love, fun, and yeah, me too

Am

What I want when I come through

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah C G Am

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

C G Am

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah C G Am F

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

C G Am F

I need a girl like you