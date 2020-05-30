Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Chainsmokers & Coldplay-Something Just Like This, Kunci dari D

D C

I've been reading books of old

D Em

The legends and the myths

D C

Achilles and his gold

D Em

Hercules and his gifts

D C

Spiderman's control

D Em

And Batman with his fists

D C

And clearly I don't see myself

D Em

upon that list

D C

She said Where'd you wanna go?

D Em

How much you wanna risk?

D C

I'm not looking for somebody

D Em

With some superhuman gifts

D C

Some superhero

D Em

Some fairytale bliss

D C

Just something I can turn to

D Em

Somebody I can kiss

(Chorus)

D C

I want something just like this

D Em

Dododo dododo.. o..

D C

Dododo do.. oo..

D Em

Dododo dododo.. o..

D C

Oh I want something just like this

D Em

Dododo dododo.. o..

D C

Dododo do.. oo..

D Em

Dododo dododo.. o..

D C

Oh I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em

D C

I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em

D C

I've been reading books of old

D Em

The legends and the myths

D C

The testaments they told

D Em

The moon and its eclipse

D C

And Superman unrolls

D Em

A suit before he lifts

D C

But I'm not the kind

D Em

of person that it fits

D C

She said Where'd you wanna go?

D Em

How much you wanna risk?

D C

I'm not looking for somebody

D Em

With some superhuman gifts

D C

Some superhero

D Em

Some fairytale bliss

D C

Just something I can turn to

D Em

Somebody I can miss

D C

Oh I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em