Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Chainsmokers & Coldplay-Something Just Like This, Kunci dari D

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

@coldplay
                  D        C
I've been reading books of old
            D       Em
The legends and the myths
         D       C
Achilles and his gold
         D       Em
Hercules and his gifts
      D        C
Spiderman's control
           D        Em
And Batman with his fists
    D       C
And clearly I don't see myself
D        Em
upon that list

                     D     C
She said Where'd you wanna go?
             D     Em
How much you wanna risk?
                D       C
I'm not looking for somebody
               D     Em
With some superhuman gifts
          D  C
Some superhero
          D    Em
Some fairytale bliss
               D     C
Just something I can turn to
         D     Em
Somebody I can kiss

(Chorus)
                 D      C
I want something just like this
           D    Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
       D     C
Dododo do.. oo..
           D    Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
                    D      C
Oh I want something just like this
           D    Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
       D     C
Dododo do.. oo..
           D    Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
                    D      C
Oh I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em

                 D      C
I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em

                  D        C
I've been reading books of old
            D       Em
The legends and the myths
         D          C
The testaments they told
             D    Em
The moon and its eclipse
         D     C
And Superman unrolls
         D       Em
A suit before he lifts
D        C
But I'm not the kind
          D       Em
of person that it fits

                     D     C
She said Where'd you wanna go?
             D     Em
How much you wanna risk?
                D       C
I'm not looking for somebody
               D     Em
With some superhuman gifts
          D  C
Some superhero
          D    Em
Some fairytale bliss
               D     C
Just something I can turn to
         D     Em
Somebody I can miss

                    D      C
Oh I want something just like this

(Intro) D Em D C D Em

