Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Chainsmokers & Coldplay-Something Just Like This, Kunci dari D
D C
I've been reading books of old
D Em
The legends and the myths
D C
Achilles and his gold
D Em
Hercules and his gifts
D C
Spiderman's control
D Em
And Batman with his fists
D C
And clearly I don't see myself
D Em
upon that list
D C
She said Where'd you wanna go?
D Em
How much you wanna risk?
D C
I'm not looking for somebody
D Em
With some superhuman gifts
D C
Some superhero
D Em
Some fairytale bliss
D C
Just something I can turn to
D Em
Somebody I can kiss
(Chorus)
D C
I want something just like this
D Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
D C
Dododo do.. oo..
D Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
D C
Oh I want something just like this
D Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
D C
Dododo do.. oo..
D Em
Dododo dododo.. o..
D C
Oh I want something just like this
(Intro) D Em D C D Em
D C
I want something just like this
(Intro) D Em D C D Em
D C
I've been reading books of old
D Em
The legends and the myths
D C
The testaments they told
D Em
The moon and its eclipse
D C
And Superman unrolls
D Em
A suit before he lifts
D C
But I'm not the kind
D Em
of person that it fits
D C
She said Where'd you wanna go?
D Em
How much you wanna risk?
D C
I'm not looking for somebody
D Em
With some superhuman gifts
D C
Some superhero
D Em
Some fairytale bliss
D C
Just something I can turn to
D Em
Somebody I can miss
D C
Oh I want something just like this
(Intro) D Em D C D Em
