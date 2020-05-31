Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow (Acoustic), Kunci Mudah dari D
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow (Acoustic), Kunci Mudah dari D Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow (Acoustic), Kunci Mudah dari D
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] D
D
Look at the stars,
A
Look how they shine for you,
G
And everything you do,
Yeah they were all yellow,
D
I came along
A
I wrote a song for you
G
And all the things you do
D
And it was called yellow
A
So then I took my turn
G
Oh all the things I've done
D
And it was all yellow
G
Your skin
D
Oh yeah your skin and bones
G D
Turn into something beautiful
G D A
D'you know you know I love you so
D
You know I love you so
[Just play a D chord for a short period as the interlude]
D
I swam across
G
I jumped across for you
A
Oh all the things you do
Cause you were all yellow
D
I drew a line
G
I drew a line for you
A
Oh what a thing to do
D
And it was all yellow
G
Your skin
D
Oh yeah your skin and bones
G D
Turn into something beautiful
G D A
D'you know for you i bleed myself dry
D
For you i bleed myself dry
{For the outro It is just a d chord strummed repeatedly]
D
Its true look how they shine for you
look how they shine for you
look how they shine for you
look how they shine for you
look how they shine for you
look how they shine
D A
look at the stars look how they shine for you
G
And all the things you do
Kunci Gitar
Coldplay
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Citra Scholastika - Everybody Knew, Kunci Mudah dari D
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - One Last Breath, Kunci Mudah dari D
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cokelat - Karma, Kunci Mudah dari E
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Chainsmokers & Coldplay-Something Just Like This, Kunci dari D
|Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Citra Scholastika - Pasti Bisa, Kunci Mudah dari DMaj7