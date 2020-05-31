BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Coldplay - Yellow (Acoustic), Kunci Mudah dari D



Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:



[Intro] D D

Look at the stars,

A

Look how they shine for you,

G

And everything you do, Yeah they were all yellow,

D

I came along

A

I wrote a song for you

G

And all the things you do

D

And it was called yellow

A

So then I took my turn

G

Oh all the things I've done

D

And it was all yellow

G

Your skin

D

Oh yeah your skin and bones

G D

Turn into something beautiful

G D A

D'you know you know I love you so

D

You know I love you so

[Just play a D chord for a short period as the interlude] D

I swam across

G

I jumped across for you

A

Oh all the things you do Cause you were all yellow

D

I drew a line

G

I drew a line for you

A

Oh what a thing to do

D

And it was all yellow G

Your skin

D

Oh yeah your skin and bones

G D

Turn into something beautiful

G D A

D'you know for you i bleed myself dry

D

For you i bleed myself dry {For the outro It is just a d chord strummed repeatedly]

D

Its true look how they shine for you look how they shine for you look how they shine for you look how they shine for you look how they shine for you look how they shine D A

look at the stars look how they shine for you

G

And all the things you do

