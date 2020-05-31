Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - My Sacrifice, Kunci Mudah dari D

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

[Intro] D  B G
[Verse 1] [Distortion]
D
Hello my friend we meet again, Its been awhile where
        B       G
should we begin? Feels like forever
D                             
Well in my heart a memory, A perfect love that you
      B    G
gave to me! Oh I remember
[Chorus]
G            D         A         B             G
When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe
             D           A              B
Above all the others with life, This brings tears
     G
to my eyes, my sacrifice
[Verse 2]
D
We've seen our shares of ups and downs oh, How
                     B             G
quickly life can turn around, In an instant
D
It feels so good to reunite, within yourself and
           B               G
within your mind, Lets find peace there
[Chorus]
G            D         A         B             G
When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe
             D           A              B
Above all the others with life, This brings tears
     G
to my eyes, my sacrifice
[Bridge]
D
I just want to say hello again
D
I just want to say hello again
 
