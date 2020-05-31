Chord dan Lirik Lagu
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - My Sacrifice, Kunci Mudah dari D
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] D B G
[Verse 1] [Distortion]
D
Hello my friend we meet again, Its been awhile where
B G
should we begin? Feels like forever
D
Well in my heart a memory, A perfect love that you
B G
gave to me! Oh I remember
[Chorus]
G D A B G
When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe
D A B
Above all the others with life, This brings tears
G
to my eyes, my sacrifice
[Verse 2]
D
We've seen our shares of ups and downs oh, How
B G
quickly life can turn around, In an instant
D
It feels so good to reunite, within yourself and
B G
within your mind, Lets find peace there
[Chorus]
G D A B G
When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe
D A B
Above all the others with life, This brings tears
G
to my eyes, my sacrifice
[Bridge]
D
I just want to say hello again
D
I just want to say hello again
