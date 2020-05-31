Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - My Sacrifice, Kunci Mudah dari D

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

[Verse 1] [Distortion]

D

Hello my friend we meet again, Its been awhile where

B G

should we begin? Feels like forever

D

Well in my heart a memory, A perfect love that you

B G

gave to me! Oh I remember

[Chorus]

G D A B G

When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe

D A B

Above all the others with life, This brings tears

G

to my eyes, my sacrifice

[Verse 2]

D

We've seen our shares of ups and downs oh, How

B G

quickly life can turn around, In an instant

D

It feels so good to reunite, within yourself and

B G

within your mind, Lets find peace there

[Chorus]

G D A B G

When you are with me i'm free, I'm careless, I believe

D A B

Above all the others with life, This brings tears

G

to my eyes, my sacrifice

[Bridge]

D

I just want to say hello again

D

I just want to say hello again

