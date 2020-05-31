BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - One Last Breath, Kunci Mudah dari D



Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:



[Intro] D A Bm G (2x) [Verse 1]

D A Bm

Please come now, I think I'm falling

G D

I'm Holding on to all I think is safe

A Bm

I seem to've found the road to nowhere

G D

and I'm trying to escape

A Bm

I yelled back when I heard thunder

G D

but I'm down to one last breath

A Bm G

and with it let me say, let me say [Chorus]

D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G D

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'

F#/Bb Bm G

maybe six feet ain't so far down [Intro] D A Bm G (2x) [Verse 2]

D A Bm

I'm looking down, now that it's over

G D

reflecting on all of my mistakes

A Bm

I thought i found the road to somewhere,

G D

somewhere in His grace

A Bm

I cried out "Heaven save me!"

G D

but I'm down to one last breath

A Bm G

and with it let me say, let me say [Chorus]

D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G D

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'

F#/Bb Bm G

maybe six feet ain't so far down D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G D

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'

F#/Bb Bm G

maybe six feet ain't so far down

Bm G

I'm so far down [Bridge]

E G D

Sad eyes follow me

A Bm G

cause' I still beleive there's something left for me

E G D

so please come stay with me

A Bm G

cause' I still beleive there's something left for you and me for you and me, for you and me [Violin Interlude] D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin') [Chorus]

D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G D

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'

F#/Bb Bm G

maybe six feet ain't so far down D F#/Bb

Hold me now

Bm G D

I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'

F#/Bb Bm G

maybe six feet ain't so far down

Bm G

I'm so far down

