Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - One Last Breath, Kunci Mudah dari D

[Intro] D A Bm G (2x)
[Verse 1]
D               A                 Bm              
Please come now, I think I'm falling
                G                   D
I'm Holding on to all I think is safe
            A                      Bm
I seem to've found the road to nowhere
        G               D
and I'm trying to escape
           A                    Bm
I yelled back when I heard thunder
        G                      D
but I'm down to one last breath
     A             Bm          G
and with it let me say, let me say
[Chorus]
D          F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G                  D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          F#/Bb      Bm       G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
[Intro] D A Bm G (2x)
[Verse 2]
D           A                   Bm
I'm looking down, now that it's over
              G                 D         
reflecting on all of my mistakes
              A                 Bm
I thought i found the road to somewhere,
G                      D
somewhere in His grace
         A              Bm
I cried out "Heaven save me!"
        G                      D    
but I'm down to one last breath
      A          Bm           G
and with it let me say, let me say
[Chorus]
D          F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G                  D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          F#/Bb      Bm       G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
D          F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G                  D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          F#/Bb      Bm       G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
   Bm       G
I'm so far down
[Bridge]
E       G        D
Sad eyes follow me
               A                 Bm               G
cause' I still beleive there's something left for me
E             G          D
so please come stay with me
             A                   Bm              G
cause' I still beleive there's something left for you and me
for you and me, for you and me
[Violin Interlude]
D           F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin')
[Chorus]
D          F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G                  D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          F#/Bb      Bm       G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
D          F#/Bb
Hold me now
       Bm              G                  D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
          F#/Bb      Bm       G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
   Bm       G
I'm so far down
 
