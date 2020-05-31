Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Creed - One Last Breath, Kunci Mudah dari D

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
[Intro] D A Bm G (2x)
[Verse 1]
D A Bm
Please come now, I think I'm falling
G D
I'm Holding on to all I think is safe
A Bm
I seem to've found the road to nowhere
G D
and I'm trying to escape
A Bm
I yelled back when I heard thunder
G D
but I'm down to one last breath
A Bm G
and with it let me say, let me say
[Chorus]
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
F#/Bb Bm G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
[Intro] D A Bm G (2x)
[Verse 2]
D A Bm
I'm looking down, now that it's over
G D
reflecting on all of my mistakes
A Bm
I thought i found the road to somewhere,
G D
somewhere in His grace
A Bm
I cried out "Heaven save me!"
G D
but I'm down to one last breath
A Bm G
and with it let me say, let me say
[Chorus]
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
F#/Bb Bm G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
F#/Bb Bm G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
Bm G
I'm so far down
[Bridge]
E G D
Sad eyes follow me
A Bm G
cause' I still beleive there's something left for me
E G D
so please come stay with me
A Bm G
cause' I still beleive there's something left for you and me
for you and me, for you and me
[Violin Interlude]
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin')
[Chorus]
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
F#/Bb Bm G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
D F#/Bb
Hold me now
Bm G D
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
F#/Bb Bm G
maybe six feet ain't so far down
Bm G
I'm so far down
