Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Craig David - Insomnia, Kunci Mudah dari Bb

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Craig David - Insomnia, Kunci Mudah dari Bb Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Craig David - Insomnia, Kunci Mudah dari Bb
Youtube
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Craig David - Insomnia, Kunci Mudah dari Bb 
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Craig David - Insomnia, Kunci Mudah dari Bb

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

[Intro] Bb - C - Am - Dm (2x)
[Verse]
Bb                               C
I never thought that i'd fall in love, love, love, love
Am                        Dm
But it grew from a simple crush, crush, crush, crush
Bb                                       C
Being without you girl, i was all messed up, up, up, up
Am                                       Dm
When you walked out, said that you'd had enough-nough-nough-nough
 
       Bb              C
Been a fool, girl i know
         Am                           Dm
Didn't expect this is how things would go
         Bb                          C
Maybe in time, you'll change your mind
           Am                      Dm
Now looking back i wish i could rewind
[Chorus]
        Bb                       C
Because i can't sleep til you're next to me
       Am                       Dm
No i can't live without you no more
       Bb                C     
Oh i stay up til you're next to me
         Am                      Dm
Til this house feels like it did before
           Bb          C               Am        Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
           Bb          C               Am        Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
 
Bb                                              C
Remember telling my boys that i'd never fall in love, love, love, love
Am                                              Dm 
You used to think i'd never find a girl i could trust, trust, trust, trust
Bb                                                    C
And then you walked into my life and it was all about us, us, us, us
Am                                                         Dm
But now i'm sitting here thinking i messed the whole thing up, up, up, up
       Bb                  C
Been a fool (fool), girl i know (know)
        Am                            Dm    
Didn't expect this is how things would go
         Bb                              C
Maybe in time (time), you'll change your mind (mind)
           Am                       Dm
Now looking back i wish i could rewind
[Chorus]
        Bb                      C
Because i can't sleep til you're next to me
     Am                        Dm     
No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)
    Bb                  C 
Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)
         Am                      Dm
Til this house feels like it did before (because it)
            Bb          C              Am       Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
            Bb          C              Am       Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah (ah), feels like insomnia ah ah
Bb     C          
Ah, i just can't go to sleep
Am                        Dm
Cause it feels like i've fallen for you
Bb     C      
It's getting way too deep
Am..........  
And i know that it's love because
Bb                      C  
I can't sleep til you're next to me
Am                            Dm
No i can't live without you no more (without you no more)
Bb                      C
Oh i stay up til you're next to me (to me)
Am                              Dm
Til this house feels like it did before
            Bb         C              Am          Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
            Bb         C              Am          Dm 
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
            Bb         C              Am          Dm
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
            Bb         C              Am          Dm 
Feels like insomnia ah ah, feels like insomnia ah ah
 
