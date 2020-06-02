Harga HP
Daftar Harga HP OPPO Juni 2020 Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan, Oppo Reno Hingga A9
Tak terasa sudah masuk bulan Juni 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.
Daftar Harga HP OPPO Juni 2020 Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan, Oppo Reno Hingga A9
BANGKAPOS.COM - Tak terasa sudah masuk bulan Juni 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada Juni 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.
Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Juni 2020, Oppo A7, F11, A5 2000, F9, A31, A1k, A9 Hingga Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo Juni dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Lake Green Rp 5.199.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.359.200
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 4.999.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 5.159.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 4.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.580.500
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.799.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.580.500
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.475.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.911.040
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.475.000
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Sunset Pink Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 7.617.600
OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.699.000
OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.499.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Midnight Black Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.599.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.638.800
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.998.800
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.998.800
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.638.800
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.599.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.372.700
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.175.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.599.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.371.600
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.739.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.739.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.799.000
Berikut daftar harga hp Vivo terbaru Juni 2020, dirangkum dari Vivo.com
Y50 Rp 3.699.000
V19 Rp4.299.000 (8GB+128GB)