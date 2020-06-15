Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Intentions yang dinyanyikan oleh Quavo feat Justin Bieber

Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo

Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo

[Intro]
A F#m D F#m D

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
A
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
A
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
F#m D
Shower you with all my attention
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions
A
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
A
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
F#m D
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
A
Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you
A
Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you
F#m D
When I create, you're my muse
F#m D
That kind of smile that makes the news
A
Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets
A
Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast
F#m D
You make it easy to choose
F#m D
You got a mean touch, I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
A
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
A
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
F#m D
Shower you with all my attention
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions
A
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
A
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
F#m D
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
A
Already passed, you don't need no approval
A
Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal
F#m D
Second to none, you got the upper hand now
F#m D
Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now
A
You're my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto
F#m D
Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow
F#m D
That's how I feel, act like you know that you are

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & Quavo]

A
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
A
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
F#m D
Shower you with all my attention
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions
A
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread (Whip it)
A
Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Asset)
F#m D
Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)
F#m D
Yeah, these are my only intentions(Quavo)

