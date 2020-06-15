BANGKAPOS.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Intentions yang dinyanyikan oleh Quavo feat Justin Bieber

Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo

[Intro]

A F#m D F#m D

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

A

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

A

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

F#m D

Shower you with all my attention

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions

A

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

A

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

F#m D

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

A

Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you

A

Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you

F#m D

When I create, you're my muse

F#m D

That kind of smile that makes the news

A

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

A

Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast

F#m D

You make it easy to choose

F#m D

You got a mean touch, I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

A

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

A

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

F#m D

Shower you with all my attention

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions

A

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

A

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

F#m D

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

A

Already passed, you don't need no approval

A

Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

F#m D

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

F#m D

Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

A

You're my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto

F#m D

Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow

F#m D

That's how I feel, act like you know that you are

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & Quavo]

A

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

A

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

F#m D

Shower you with all my attention

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions

A

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread (Whip it)

A

Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Asset)

F#m D

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)

F#m D

Yeah, these are my only intentions(Quavo)