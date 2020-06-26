Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G
Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:
G D
Let it go, let it go
Em C
Can't hold it back anymore
G D
Let it go, Let it go
Em C
Turn my back and slam the door
Em G
The snow glows white on the mountain tonight
D Am
Not a footprint to be seen
Em C
A kingdom of isolation,
D A
and it looks like I'm the queen
Em C
The wind is howling
D Am
like this swirling storm inside
Em D A
Couldn't keep it in heaven knows I tried
D C
Don't let them in, don't let them see
D
Be the good girl you always had to be
C
Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know
C
Well now they know
[Chorus]
G D
Let it go, let it go
Em C
Can't hold it back anymore
G D
Let it go, Let it go
Em C
Turn my back and slam the door
G D Em C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
G D
Let it go, let it go
C
The cold never bothered me anyway
Em C
It's funny how some distance
D Am
makes everything seem small
Em C
And the fears that once controlled me
D
can't get to me at all
Em C
Up here in the cold thin air
D Am
I finally can breathe
Em D
I know I left a life behind
C
but I'm too relieved to grieve
[Chorus]
G D
Let it go, let it go
Em C
Can't hold it back anymore
G D
Let it go, Let it go
Em C
Turn my back and slam the door
G D Em C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
G D
Let it go, let it go
C
The cold never bothered me anyway
G D Em C
Standing frozen in the life I've chosen
G D Em C
You won't find me, the past is so behind me
G D Em C
Buried in the snow
[Chorus]
G D
Let it go, let it go
Em C
Can't hold it back anymore
G D
Let it go, Let it go
Em C
Turn my back and slam the door
G D Em C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
G D
Let it go, let it go
C
The cold never bothered me anyway
G D Em C
Nana nana nana nana nana
G D Em C
Nana nana nana nana nana
G D Em C
Nana nana nana nana nana
G D
let it go, let it go,
Em C G
huu..
