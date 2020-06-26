Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya:

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G
Consequence of Sound
Demi Lovato 
BANGKAPOS.COM - Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Demi Lovato - Let It Go, Kunci Mudah dari G

Berikut Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagunya: 

       G          D
Let it go, let it go
      Em              C
Can't hold it back anymore
       G          D
Let it go, Let it go
        Em                C
Turn my back and slam the door
    Em                      G
The snow glows white on the mountain tonight
      D               Am
Not a footprint to be seen
  Em            C
A kingdom of isolation,
       D                  A
and it looks like I'm the queen
Em           C 
 The wind is howling
          D                Am
like this swirling storm inside
Em                D                 A
 Couldn't keep it in heaven knows I tried
D                                  C
 Don't let them in, don't let them see
                                   D
Be the good girl you always had to be
                                     C
Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know
     C
Well now they know
[Chorus]
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
      Em              C
Can't hold it back anymore
       G          D
Let it go, Let it go
        Em                C
Turn my back and slam the door
    G         D      Em           C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
    C
The cold never bothered me anyway
Em                   C
 It's funny how some distance
      D                Am
makes everything seem small
        Em                     C
And the fears that once controlled me
      D
can't get to me at all
Em             C
Up here in the cold thin air
  D               Am
I finally can breathe
  Em              D
I know I left a life behind
        C
but I'm too relieved to grieve
[Chorus]
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
      Em              C
Can't hold it back anymore
       G          D
Let it go, Let it go
        Em                C
Turn my back and slam the door
    G         D      Em           C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
    C
The cold never bothered me anyway
G        D      Em      C
 Standing frozen in the life I've chosen
G         D        Em           C
 You won't find me, the past is so behind me
G      D       Em   C
 Buried in the snow
[Chorus]
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
      Em              C
Can't hold it back anymore
       G          D
Let it go, Let it go
        Em                C
Turn my back and slam the door
    G         D      Em           C
And here I stand and here I'll stay
       G          D
Let it go, let it go
    C
The cold never bothered me anyway
G    D    Em    C
 Nana nana nana nana nana
G    D    Em    C
 Nana nana nana nana nana
G    D    Em    C
 Nana nana nana nana nana
       G          D
let it go, let it go,
Em  C        G
huu.. 
 
Tags
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
chord gitar
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: tidakada004
Editor: Zulkodri
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Dikira sang Suami, Seorang Ibu Hampir Diperkosa Tetangganya Sendiri dengan Imbalan Rp500 Ribu
Dikira sang Suami, Seorang Ibu Hampir Diperkosa Tetangganya Sendiri dengan Imbalan Rp500 Ribu
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan